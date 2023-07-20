Katie Price slams ‘two-faced’ people in showbiz industry as she makes bold claim about Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield and Katie Price on This Morning
Katie Price has hit out at “two-faced” people in the showbiz industry as she made a claim about Phillip Schofield.

The former glamour model shared her thoughts on a TikTok live stream. Katie recently claimed that Phillip’s former This Morning colleague Holly Willoughby ‘doesn’t like her’.

Now, Katie has made the same claim about Phil – who quit This Morning and ITV in May after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

Katie Price and Phillip Schofield ‘feud’?

Speaking on the live stream, Katie told watchers: “Phillip Schofield didn’t like me either.

“There are a lot of people in this industry who are two-faced, who are manufactured to be nice on camera when really they are [bleep].”

According to The Sun, she went on: “I remember I have been around in this industry since I was 17, I have seen pop bands, girls bands, models, you name it, come and go. I have met literally probably everyone and there is lots of two-faced, horrible people out there, who aren’t real. But at least I am genuine, what you see if what you get, literally.”

A rep for Phillip declined to comment when approached by ED!.

It comes after Katie also hit out at Holly, who has remained on This Morning following Phil’s exit. When asked about Holly, Katie said: “Holly Willoughby? I think she’s good friends with Pete [Andre]. That’s why she doesn’t like me, must be.

“A lot of people are, as they say, ‘Team Pete’. But who cares? I haven’t been married to the man for years.”

Holly and Phil aren’t the only celebs who Katie has made digs at in recent days. She also reignited her alleged feud with Emily Atack with a remark on TikTok.

The mum of five was promoting a new podcast chat with TikTok star GK Barry, aka Grace Keeling. In the video, Grace said: “Guys, I am with someone proper fishy!”

Read more: Katie Price shares gruesome details of nose surgery and why she underwent op

As the camera panned to Katie, she said: “Pwhoar Emily Atack, proper fishy mate.”

Katie was referring to a remark she made a few years ago about Emily, hinting that Emily’s ex-partners hadn’t been complimentary about her personal hygiene. It came after Emily apparently made a comment about Katie and Pete on I’m A Celeb.

