Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has split from her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti after 11 months together.

The pair met during last year’s Love Island. They fell for each other in the villa and continued their romance on the outside. However, it seems now the couple have parted ways.

Davide announced the news on his Instagram on Thursday. He said he’s “grateful” for the “memories and opportunities” they shared together.

Ekin-Su and Davide have split (Credit: ITV2)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti split

Davide wrote: “Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible.”

Ekin-Su hasn’t yet addressed the split on her social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davide Sanclimenti (@davidesancli)

The pair met on the 2022 version of Love Island. They got off to a tricky start when Ekin-Su famously shared a kiss with fellow contestant Jay after secretly crawling across the villa balcony.

However, despite Davide being hurt, he and Ekin-Su managed to get things back on track and they went on to win the series. After their win, Ekin-Su and Davide landed their own travel series with ITV2.

After they won Love Island, many critics said the pair ‘wouldn’t last’. One person said online at the time: “Ekin-Su and Davide won’t last on the outside.”

Another wrote: “Tbh Davide and Ekin-Su won’t last on the outside so they might as well dead it now.”

Ekin-Su appeared on Dancing On Ice this year (Credit: ITV)

Since their villa days, Ekin-Su and Davide’s careers have gone from strength to strength. Earlier this year, Ekin-Su appeared on Dancing On Ice as she skated with professional Brendyn Hatfield.

Read more: Dancing On Ice bosses urged to replace Phillip Schofield with a female host

Davide was by her side supporting her after one of her performances sparked complaints to Ofcom. Some people complained about Ekin-Su’s full fabric jumpsuit which recreated Britney Spears’ look for her music video Toxic.

I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time.

Davide, meanwhile, has continued with his modelling as well as brand deals on Instagram.

Are you sad to see Ekin-Su and Davide split? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!