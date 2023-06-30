Ekin-Su on Lorraine and Davide on Love Island
News

Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in shock split with Davide Sanclimenti after many critics warned it wouldn’t last

The pair met on Love Island last year

By Rebecca Carter

Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has split from her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti after 11 months together.

The pair met during last year’s Love Island. They fell for each other in the villa and continued their romance on the outside. However, it seems now the couple have parted ways.

Davide announced the news on his Instagram on Thursday. He said he’s “grateful” for the “memories and opportunities” they shared together.

Ekin-Su rests her head on Davide's shoulder on Love Island
Ekin-Su and Davide have split (Credit: ITV2)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti split

Davide wrote: “Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible.”

Ekin-Su hasn’t yet addressed the split on her social media.

The pair met on the 2022 version of Love Island. They got off to a tricky start when Ekin-Su famously shared a kiss with fellow contestant Jay after secretly crawling across the villa balcony.

However, despite Davide being hurt, he and Ekin-Su managed to get things back on track and they went on to win the series. After their win, Ekin-Su and Davide landed their own travel series with ITV2.

After they won Love Island, many critics said the pair ‘wouldn’t last’. One person said online at the time: “Ekin-Su and Davide won’t last on the outside.”

Another wrote: “Tbh Davide and Ekin-Su won’t last on the outside so they might as well dead it now.”

Ekin-Su and Brendyn Hatfield on Dancing On Ice
Ekin-Su appeared on Dancing On Ice this year (Credit: ITV)

Since their villa days, Ekin-Su and Davide’s careers have gone from strength to strength. Earlier this year, Ekin-Su appeared on Dancing On Ice as she skated with professional Brendyn Hatfield.

Read more: Dancing On Ice bosses urged to replace Phillip Schofield with a female host

Davide was by her side supporting her after one of her performances sparked complaints to Ofcom. Some people complained about Ekin-Su’s full fabric jumpsuit which recreated Britney Spears’ look for her music video Toxic.

I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time.

Davide, meanwhile, has continued with his modelling as well as brand deals on Instagram.

YouTube video player

Are you sad to see Ekin-Su and Davide split? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Dancing On Ice Davide Sanclimenti Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Trending Articles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking straight faced
Prince Harry tipped to return to his ‘second home’ – without wife Meghan Markle
Pixie Lott smiles on The One Show
Pregnant Pixie Lott stuns The One Show fans with her appearance as she reveals baby bump
Kate Garraway smiling / Derek Draper
Kate Garraway makes emotional confession about Derek’s attendance at MBE ceremony
Emmerdale's Rishi, Jay, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ horrifying twist in Jai’s adoption
Titan submarine and Suleman Dawood smiling in image
Young man on board Titan submarine was ‘terrified’ about trip as sad reason he went revealed
Scott Dobinson and Scarlett Moffatt
Scarlett Moffatt welcomes first baby with Scott Dobinson as she shares candid pictures and adorable name