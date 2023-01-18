Dancing On Ice star Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu has sparked complaints to Ofcom following her routine last weekend.

The Love Island 2022 winner left people hot under the collar with her risqué performance to Britney Spears’ song Toxic.

Ekin-Su’s barely-there outfit also divided viewers, with some complaining that it wasn’t suitable for a family show.

However, many viewers pointed out that Ekin-Su’s outfit reflected what Britney had worn in the music video.

Ekin-Su sparked Ofcom complaints with her performance and outfit (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su on Dancing On Ice

Despite this, some viewers took it as far as to complain to TV watchdog Ofcom over the scenes.

The launch show recorded 112 complaints to Ofcom last Sunday (January 15) relating to Ekin-Su’s performance and outfit.

It came after viewers voiced their complaints on Twitter too following Ekin-Su’s performance.

One person said: “DancingOnIce what on earth was Ekin-Su doing? It wasn’t skating. Family show!”

Another wrote: “Not an outfit for a family show, shame you on Ekin-Su.”

Ekin-Su skated to Britney Spears’ song Toxic (Credit: ITV)

A third tweeted: “Someone needs to let Ekin know that @dancingonice is a family show and the watershed is 9pm!”

However, many defended the routine and insisted there was nothing wrong with the performance or Ekin-Su‘s outfit.

One commented: “Ekin looked and performed absolutely amazingly she put her all in to her routine and her outfit was also beautiful.

“Why hate on strong, confident women! Do better you nasty lot.”

Another said: “I’m so proud of Ekin regardless.

Many viewers defended Ekin-Su’s outfit and routine (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice complaints

“She’s worked so hard to train around everything else she does, and to pull off that performance after being so ill this week is incredible!!”

Someone else gushed: “Ekin slayed tonight! From one Icon to another, you did Britney proud!”

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s racy outfit and routine leaves viewers threatening Ofcom complaints

Ekin-Su will face the skate-off this weekend after ending up with the fewest votes on Sunday.

Why hate on strong, confident women! Do better you nasty lot.

However, a body language expert has issued her with a warning beforehand.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, body language expert Darren Stanton said Ekin-Su should “prioritise the performance if she wants to stay on the show”.

ED! has contacted reps for ITV and Ofcom for comment.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (January 22) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

