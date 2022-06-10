OPINION: Love Island’s Ekin-Su is the best ever bombshell – and these 5 reasons will convince you!

Last night’s episode of Love Island saw new bombshells Ekin-Su and Afia enter the villa.

And Ekin-Su is certainly living up to the name BOMBshell as she’s already causing a lot of trouble.

Not only has she caught the attention of all the boys, but she’s also ruffling the feathers of the girls – as she claimed she had no interest in ‘seasonal girlfriends’.

So here are 5 reasons why Ekin-Su is already the best bombshell Love Island has ever welcomed.

Fans are going wild over Ekin-Su’s fiery antics (Credit: ITV2)

1. Ekin-Su is stirring the drama on Love Island

Ekin-Su, who is an actress from Essex, wasted no time turning up the heat in the villa.

The new bombshell made a bolt for Italian hunk Davide as the pair enjoyed a joint workout together in front of his partner Gemma.

But it wasn’t just Davide on her radar, she also made her move on Luca as she blew him a kiss while Paige wasn’t looking.

She even challenged Paige as she commented on her relationship with Luca.

Sitting in the garden, Paige said: “Things have been going well with Luca.”

Ekin Su then asked: “Do you guys cuddle a lot?” and Paige replied: “Yeah, footsies.”

Ekin-Su fired back: “I didn’t see you guys cuddling last night.”

Fans are loving the drama that Ekin-Su is causing, as one tweeted: “Now this is what you call a bombshell.”

Another said: “Ekin-Su is here to cause drama and I’m all here for it. #Loveisland.”

2. She’s definitely not in the villa to make friends

Newcomer Ekin-Su has only been in the villa for 24 hours and she is already ruffling the girls’ feathers.

After making a confident entrance, Ekin-Su showed she has no loyalties the the girls as she set her sights on Davide, Luca and Andrew.

However, this left the rest of the girls feeling very unsettled.

Paige said: “I’m telling you the girls are rattled.”

Ekin-Su has also made it clear to the girls that she’s not on Love Island to make friends.

Chatting with the girls around the firepit, Ekin-Su announced: “I’m sorry I’m not here to make seasonal girlfriends, I’m here to find the love of my life.”

Ouch!

New bombshell Ekin-Su has all the boys fawning over her (Credit: ITV2)

3. The bombshell already has all the boys in the villa fawning over her

When Ekin-Su arrived at the villa she immediately caught the attention of all the boys, including Davide who recently coupled with Gemma Owen.

After seeing the two new bombshells enter the villa, Davide said: “The two new girls are fire!”

Talking about Ekin-Su with the boys, Luca also declared: “I want to rip her clothes off, man!”

Liam replied: “Yeah she’s going to cause absolute carnage.”

Fans are excited to watch the drama unfold as the boys try to pursue the stunning newcomer.

4. Ekin-Su ‘humbles’ Gemma Owen

Since entering the villa, Ekin-Su wasn’t shy about admitting she liked Gemma Owen’s partner Davide Sanclimenti.

The new bombshell also left Gemma unimpressed after she told the 19-year-old she could be her little sister.

After learning Gemma’s age, Ekin Su said: “You could be my little sister that I could protect.”

Gemma was furious with Ekin-Su’s condescending comment as she believed that Ekin-Su was ‘patronising’ her.

Speaking about Ekin-Su in the bedroom, Gemma said: “If you say another patronising comment you can shove it right up your [bleep].”

This left some fans over the moon, as they claim that Ekin-Su is finally ‘humbling’ Gemma.

One viewer tweeted: “Ekin Su coming into the villa to finally humble Gemma.”

Someone else wrote: “Ekin Su calling Gemma a little girl. She’s messy and we’re here for it. #Loveisland.”

Another said: “Ekin-Su putting Gemma in her place LMAO I love her #Loveisland.”

5. Ekin-Su is a ‘weapon of mass destruction’

Fans took to Twitter to claim their love for Ekin-Su after her unforgettable appearance last night, claiming that she is ‘what the villa needed’.

One viewer tweeted: “Love Ekin-Su already #Loveisland.”

Another wrote: “Ekin-Su is what the villa needed.”

Some of Love Island’s former contestants have tweeted their love for the new bombshell.

Last season’s Chloe Burrows wrote: “Whoever found Ekin-Su needs a pay rise this is riveting tv.”

Season six’s Shaughna Phillips also describes her as a ‘weapon’, writing: “Ekin-Su is not a bombshell. She’s a weapon of mass destruction at this point cause all I see is carnage. I love her.”

