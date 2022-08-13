Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide land own travel series

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have revealed they will star in their own ITV2 show. The series will see the Love Island winners spend a week in Turkey – where Ekin-Su is of course from – and another week in Davide’s home country of Italy.

The couple announced the news on The Big Breakfast on Channel 4 (yes, it’s back!) this morning (Saturday, August 13). Davide confirmed: “We are going to road trip to Italy and Turkey – so one week in Italy and one week in Turkey. “We are going to be on ITV2, so it’s going to be like our own programme.” Presenter AJ Odudu asked: “You’re going on a trip and we get to come with you?!” “Yes!” Ekin-Su said. “It’ll be all real, you know, fighting and I’ll be cooking for him, he’ll be cooking for me. It’ll be like two cultures–” “Meeting family,” Davide added. Ekin-Su and Davide will be delivering more TV gold on ITV2 (Credit: ITV) Elsewhere on the show, Ekin-Su revealed she had been shouting at Davide every day – and teased that they would be moving in together “soon”. Love Island fans had been begging for the duo to land their own show after seeing them fooling around a romantic date to a vineyard earlier in the series. Their bickering and banter became TV gold which eventually landed them the winning couple prize. One supporter commented on Twitter: “YESSSSS!!! ITV2 giving us what we want. Series confirmed for Ekin-Su and Davide as they spend a week in Turkey and a week in Italy.”

Another said: “Davide and Ekin-Su are actually getting a show on ITV2, so happy for them.”

A third excitedly posted: “Ekin Su and Davide getting their own programme is the best thing I’ve heard this week! I’ve missed them.”

Earlier this week there were reports that Ekin-Su was set to join Loose Women. Ekin-Su wowed when she appeared on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

A TV source spoke to OK! magazine about ITV bosses’ plans for Ekin-Su after made an attention-grabbing appearance on the show on Monday.

“There are talks for Ekin-Su to join the panel – she’d be great,” they said.

“She was very naturally funny, open and honest, and that’s what they want.”

They then went on to say that she came across as “really fun and genuine”, which is what bosses want.

“The Loose Women ladies also loved her. She really would be great as a regular panellist,” they added.ITV2 giving

However – sorry to break it to you – ITV told ED! there’s no truth in this.

Are you looking forward to Ekin-Su and Davide’s show? Let us know what you think on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.