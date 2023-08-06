Dancing On Ice star announces he’s married his partner: ‘It really was the perfect day’

In latest Dancing On Ice news, a star known from the ITV skating series has announced on Instagram that he has married his partner.

Pro skater Alexander Demetriou uploaded a snap of himself celebrating with his new bride Julia Mercer on the social media platform.

Furthermore, he shared with his thousands of followers yesterday (Saturday August 5) how it was “the perfect day”.

Alexander, who participated in 2019 and 2020 series of Dancing On Ice, reportedly split from ex wife Carlotta Edwards three years ago.

During his time on the show, he took to the rink with Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton and Love Island contestant Maura Higgins.

The 2020 series of Dancing On Ice saw Alexander Demetriou skating alongside Love Island cast member Maura Higgins (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

Dancing On Ice news

Alexander opened up about he feelings for his new wife in his wedding post, which was tagged as being located in Newfoundland.

The 34-year-old wrote in the caption: “We did it. I can now officially call this gorgeous girl my wife. I love you more than words can describe. It really was the perfect day #wedding #bestday #loveofmylife #mywife #mywifeisbetterthanyours.”

It really was the perfect day.

Julia agreed in the comments section: “Best day ever! I love you, husband.”

Meanwhile, Corrie actress and former Dancing On Ice contestant Jane Danson offered her best wishes, writing: “Congratulations. How gorgeous.”

And Paul Chuckle joked: “Congratulations, all the best for your future happiness. My invitation must have got lost in the post.”

To which Alex replied, adding several laughing emojis to his words: “I just thought you were being rude.”

Alexander Demetriou previous marriage

Alexander and Julia first went public with their relationship at the end of 2020. They shared a series of loved-up Christmas snaps on social media.

He has also previously addressed the breakdown of his marriage to Carlotta, following confirmation of their separation in an Insta Story post.

Alexander said in April 2020: “Although it saddens me that we can no longer be together, I feel this is best for both of us.”

He indicated to The Sun a month later that aspects of his work had been a strain on his four-year marriage.

As well as Maura, Alexander Demetriou was partnered with former Pussycat Dolls member Melody Thornton on DOI (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alexander said at the time: “I think Carlotta found it hard to see me close, yet so professional, with Maura. It had an impact on her.”

He went on: “I told Carlotta we needed a break but I knew it was for good. I didn’t want to lead her on any more. She was shocked at how ­serious it was.”

Additionally, he explained: “Several times I had to explain to Carlotta that Maura and I were just friends. Once the rumours start, it becomes a ­conversation – it was hard for Maura being called a home wrecker online.”

