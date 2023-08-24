‘Gutted’ Amy Nuttall ‘splits from cheating husband’ again: ‘As far as she’s concerned, this it is’

Emmerdale’s Amy Nuttall has reportedly split from her husband Andrew Buchan for a second time after he failed to stick to their “marriage rules”.

Back in February, it was reported that her fellow actor had left Amy for his Better co-star Leila Farzad.

In spite of divorce rumours, as well as suggestions that Andrew had moved in with Leila, the couple seemed to be back on last month. However, sources have now claimed that, sadly, it’s over for good.

Actors Amy Nuttall and Andrew Buchan have been married for 11 years (Credit: BBC)

Amy and Andrew’s marriage rules

Reports claimed Amy had taken Andrew back subject to seven strict conditions. These included Andrew cutting all contact with Leila, as well as him and Amy having full access to one another’s phones.

Another source said that they were implementing a 7-7-7 approach into their relationship. This involves going on a date every seven days, a night away every seven weeks and a holiday every seven months.

However, it seems this may not have been enough to save their marriage. According to the Sun, Amy has now had to kick Andrew out for a second time as friends claim he didn’t stick to Amy’s rules.

Amy Nuttall is married to fellow actor Andrew Buchan (Credit: BBC)

Amy Nuttall splits from Andrew Buchan

“It took a lot for Amy to give the marriage another chance but she thought it was worth one final roll of the dice,” a source alleged.

Their time together has come to an end.

They nevertheless emphasised: “There is no suggestion he has cheated again. But as far as she is concerned this is it. She is obviously gutted but also accepts that their time together has come to an end.”

Amy, 41, and Andrew, 44, have been married since 2012, after getting together in 2007. They were both born and brought up in the county of Lancashire, where they also tied the knot. The couple share two young children: a daughter and a son.

ED! has contacted reps for comment on this story.

