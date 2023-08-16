Steve ‘Jump My Bones’ Jones’ scandalous love life: Pamela Anderson, Halle Berry, Sarah Harding and on… and on

Steve Jones joins Josie Gibson to co-host This Morning on ITV today (Wednesday August 16). The former T4 presenter has found his love life in the headlines several times over the years – but who has he dated and who is his wife?

Famous faces such as Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie, Natalie Imbruglia and Paris Hilton are all said to have given him their number following interviews. And Kate Moss reportedly dubbed him ‘Jump My Bones’.

But which celebrities has Steve been linked with romantically? And who is the 46-year-old star now married to? She’s one lucky lady, that’s for sure…

Alex Jones

Alex and Steve are dated between 1999 and 2002. Just last month they had an awkward reunion on screen when he appeared on The One Show.

That’s because earlier this year she revealed that they split after he allegedly nabbed an interview offered to her. As Alex recounted it, Steve told telly bosses Alex was unwell when the opportunity to interview Angelina Jolie for Channel 4’s Rise.

She recalled: “I was staying in his flat at the time when I was working in London and he picked up the landline and said ‘Al’s not here. She’s not feeling well, she’s had to go back to Cardiff’.”

Alex added she was actually out shopping at the time. She added: “I was in Topshop. So he did the interview.” She then ended up dumping him over it on live TV.

Pamela Anderson

Baywatch star Pam was a T4 guest in October. Interviewed by Steve, they reportedly got to know each other away from the cameras, too. According to reports, she told Star magazine: “I didn’t really date him. We had a couple of trysts.”

Then, in 2008, she is said to have revealed she’d texted Steve on subsequent trips to the UK. However, it is believed he was seeing someone else at the time.

I still love Steve. He’s great. He’s the best. I love his accent. He should’ve warned me about his girlfriend though!

Pammy is quoted as reacting to the Mirror: “Oh, Steve has a new girlfriend? I had no idea. I wouldn’t have come back to London if I had known that. He just texted me last night. He didn’t say anything.”

She reportedly added: “I still love Steve. He’s great. He’s the best. I love his accent. He should’ve warned me about his girlfriend though!”

Amy Nuttall

Emmerdale star Amy was linked to Steve in the mid 2000s. However, she reportedly moved on after a couple of months. She is said to have told the Mirror at the time: “That ship has sailed.”

Fearne Cotton

Steve and Fearne are said to have dated for three months in 2008.

A source claimed to the Mirror at the time after they ended things: “It was a whirlwind affair and initially extremely intense. Unfortunately, though, things fizzled out just as quickly.

“Steve isn’t ready to settle down and commit to just one lady while Fearne had only recently come out of a long-term relationship when they met, and didn’t want to rush into anything serious either.”

The unnamed insider added: “Their romance crashed and burned.”

Sarah Harding

The now-late Girls Aloud singer and Steve were linked in the tabloids more than once in the 2000s.

And in 2006, it was reported they had started seeing each other again following Sarah‘s relationship with actor Stephen Dorff.

Steve and Sarah were reportedly spotted “all over” each other in a bar in London’s Soho.

A source told the Mirror at the time: “Steve looked pretty drunk but Sarah didn’t seem to mind. She was sitting on his knee and kissing him passionately. They had three friends on their table but it was obvious they felt uncomfortable.”

Hayden Panettiere

Heroes actress Hayden reportedly had a summer fling with Steve in 2009. They enjoyed dinner at Nobu in London with pals, including Elton John’s husband David Furnish. And a few days later, they are said to have taken a trip to Cannes, spending time on a yacht together.

However, it seems a long-distance relationship wasn’t what the US star was looking for. Then 19, she told the Mirror: “I’m single and mingling. Steve lives in London, the distance is a bit too much.”

Who is Steve Jones’ wife?

Steve Jones and wife Phylicia met in 2011 when he hosted The X Factor USA.

He later popped the question in front of her family in Italy in September 2014. The couple had relocated from Los Angeles to the UK in 2013.

They married in October 2014 – just a month after he proposed – at the Mayfair Library in London, holding a reception near Tower Bridge.

Last year, Steve hailed his union with Phylicia as his “greatest achievement”.

He told the Mirror: “My good marriage, my healthy marriage – it’s my ­greatest achievement. I love being with my wife. She’s my absolute favourite person.”

