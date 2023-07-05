The One Show host Alex Jones reunites with ex-boyfriend in interview following shocking betrayal

The One Show host Alex Jones reunited with her ex-boyfriend for an awkward interview during last night’s (Tuesday, July 4) edition of the programme.

The 46-year-old was forced to sit down with her ex yesterday despite his shocking betrayal…

Alex dated Steve Jones in the early noughties (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened between The One Show star Alex Jones and Steve Jones?

Between 1999 and 2002, Alex and Steve were in a relationship. The Welsh presenters worked together on Channel 4 show, Rise.

However, they soon split following a shocking betrayal by Steve. Alex spoke about the betrayal and subsequent split during an appearance on Nick Grimshaw’s podcast, Dish.

Alex explained that at one point during her time on Rise, she was given the opportunity to interview Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie. However, she alleged that Steve stole the opportunity from her.

Speaking on the podcast, she said: “Normally [Rise] would call in the morning and ask to come and do an interview or junket.

“I was staying in his [Steve’s] flat at the time when I was working in London and he picked up the landline and said ‘Al’s not here. She’s not feeling well, she’s had to go back to Cardiff’ – I was in Topshop,” she recalled.

Steve ‘stole’ a job from Alex (Credit: BBC)

Steve Jones stole a job from Alex?

“So he did the interview,” she then added. In the Thanks A Million podcast, she then said: “And so I got back to the flat and was like, where is he? Hours went past, nobody answering their phones and in the end thought, right I’m going to drive back to Cardiff, because I don’t know where you are, you’ve probably gone to the pub.”

She then continued. “And then the production company called and they were like, we’ve got bit of a situation. Tomorrow morning your boyfriend is going to the premiere with Angelina Jolie and it would be really funny if you came on the line, live on the show and surprise him and said that you know exactly what he’s been up to.”

“I said yes, so on live telly I’m like: ‘You lied to me, where have you been?’ Not surprisingly we split up live on telly!” she then said.

However, they were forced to reunite last night during The One Show…

Alex and Steve reunited last night (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones and Steve Jones reunite on The One Show

Last night saw the ex-couple reunite, for millions to see. Steve appeared on The One Show to promote his first novel, Call Time. The novel is about a man picking up the phone and speaking to his 12-year-old self.

Steve revealed that the idea came to him while he was out day drinking with a friend.

During the interview, Alex said that she had “read all about” Steve’s new book. In an excruciatingly awkward moment, Steve then asked his ex how much of his book she’d read.

“As a prolific reader, you’re definitely good at writing! I’ve read a bit of the book and it’s got me hooked,” Alex said.

Steve then quipped: “How much is a bit? What page are you on Jones?” Alex then replied, saying: “Maybe a quarter of the way through?”

The One Show airs on weeknights from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

