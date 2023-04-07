Alex Jones, host of The One Show, ended things with former boyfriend Steve Jones after he stole her A-list interview, she has claimed.

TV favourite Alex, 46, has explained that she was staying at Steve’s London flat and working as an entertainment reporter when the opportunity to interview Angelina Jolie came up.

The only problem was that Alex had popped to the shops when the call from Channel 4 show Rise came through, and so Steve picked up instead. According to Mail Online, Alex told podcast Dish that Steve then claimed she was unwell and took the gig for himself.

Alex Jones missed out on a huge interview and dumped Steve Jones because of it (Credit: Splash News)

The One Show host Alex on dumping Steve Jones

She claimed: “Normally they would call in the morning and ask to come and do an interview or a junket. He picked up the landline and said: ‘Al’s not here. She’s not feeling well, she’s had to go back to Cardiff.'”

Not surprisingly we split up live on telly!

But Alex was actually just doing a spot of shopping. She added: “I was in Topshop. So he did the interview.”

The two presenters dated from 1999 to 2002 and it was 46-year-old Steve’s betrayal that led Alex to break up with him live on air.

Steve Jones is now happily married to wife Phylicia Jackson (Credit: Splash News)

Alex and Steve ‘split up live on telly’

In another chat with Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast, Alex explained what had happened. However, she didn’t name Steve at the time.

She shared: “The production company called and they were like: ‘We’ve got a bit of a situation. Tomorrow morning your boyfriend is going to the premiere with Angelina Jolie. It would be really funny if you came on the line, live on the show and surprise him and say that you know exactly what he’s been up to.’

“I said yes, so on live telly I’m like: ‘You lied to me, where have you been?’ Not surprisingly we split up live on telly!”

Alex is now a mum of three and married to insurance broker Charlie Thomson. Meanwhile Steve married photographer Phylicia Jackson-Jones in 2014.

Read more: Saturday Kitchen fans divided as Alex Jones fills in for Matt Tebbutt.

So what do you make of Steve’s actions? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know!