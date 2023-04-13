The One Show host Alex Jones has revealed that she once locked King Charles in a foul-smelling toilet by mistake.

The presenter revealed all about her royal gaffe while chatting to This Morning hosts Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson on Thursday (April 12). Alex explained that the faux pas happened “a long, long time ago” when she was working as a runner for a Welsh TV company.

The then Prince Charles was hosting a ceremony to celebrate a grant the company had received to give disadvantaged youngsters a chance to work in the media.

Alex Jones discussed toilet troubles with King Charles on This Morning (Credit: YouTube / This Morning)

Alex Jones locked King Charles in a loo!

TV presenter Alex told This Morning: “He came to open this new centre and there was a big fanfare and my job was to be there letting them all in. There was a gents toilet downstairs and it was a bit stinky because there was a river…”

But I didn’t realise Charles and his aide had gone in, so they were stuck in the loo!

So a young Alex thought she’d better secure the offending loos before HRH got a whiff of them. But there was one big problem with Alex’s plan.

The TV host said: “I locked the door thinking, ‘We don’t want them to go in there.’ But I didn’t realise Charles and his aide had gone in, so they were stuck in the loo!”

Alex’s right royal gaffe

At that moment the penny dropped and Alex was able to release her accidental prisoner, who thankfully saw the funny side of the debacle. She quipped: “I’ve seen him since, and it’s fine.”

Alex spoke about the incident back in January also, and admitted to author Elizabeth Day on the How to Fail podcast: “There was this massive sense of panic. Prince Charles had actually disappeared.”

