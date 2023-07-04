Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall ‘back with cheating husband’ – on condition he follow these 7 strict rules

Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall is reportedly back with her cheating husband, Andrew Buchan. Their reconciliation comes after he allegedly walked out earlier this year.

The 41-year-old has reportedly issued her husband with seven strict rules he must follow after taking him back.

Amy and Andrew are reportedly back together (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall back with cheating husband?

Back in February, Amy was apparently left devastated when her husband Andrew allegedly walked out to be with his Better co-star, Leila Farzad. Amy reportedly demanded a divorce.

However, just four months on, the Emmerdale star has reportedly taken her husband back. However, there are believed to be seven strict rules he must follow now they’re back together. They are believed to be non-negotiable.

The main rule that Amy has allegedly slapped Andrew with is he must have “no contact” with Leila at any time for any reason.

Amy has seven rules for Andrew (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall slaps husband with 7 strict rules?

Another reported rule is that if Andrew is working away he has to check in via FaceTime. Another rule is that the couple must have access to each other’s phones at all times. Amy has reportedly informed her husband that they must implement the “777 dating rule” too.

“No one thought they could come back from this but Amy has decided to give it one more go,” a source told The Sun.

“She doesn’t want to throw away over a decade together but at the same time she is far from a pushover,” they then continued.

“They will adopt the 777 approach which means every seven days you go on a date, every seven weeks you go away for the night and every seven months you go away on holiday just the two of you,” they then added.

Andrew allegedly fell for Leila (Credit: BBC)

Amy and Andrew reunite

Amy reportedly took on less work whilst Andrew’s star was on the rise, thanks to roles in Broadchurch, The Crown, and Better.

However, now, the couple will be on equal footing when it comes to work, according to Amy’s seventh and final rule.

Amy and Andrew’s reconciliation was reported last month after it was revealed that Andrew’s alleged affair with Leila had ended.

“Amy was, understandably, devastated to learn of the infidelity and wanted a clean break and a fresh start,” an insider alleged to The Sun at the time.

“But Andrew has come back to her and promised to change. They have been working through their problems and are trying to put the love triangle behind them for the sake of their family,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Amy and Andrew’s reps for comment.

Read more: Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall ‘in talks for Strictly’ following ‘heartbreaking marriage split’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.