They may have been through a rocky few months, but Amy Nuttall and husband Andrew Buchan are reportedly back on track. The couple, who have been married for 11 years, are said to have split in February after Andrew’s alleged romance with a co-star.

Andrew, 44, is said to have left to be with Leila Farzad, 40, after they starred in BBC drama Better. Leila was also said to have left her husband, actor James Maizels. However, Leila is now said to be working on her own marriage. Andrew, meanwhile, has reportedly returned to his family home with Amy, 40. He has also been pictured wearing his wedding ring.

Andrew and Leila starred on BBC’s Better together (Credit: BBC)

Amy Nuttall and husband Andrew Buchan back together?

“Amy was, understandably, devastated to learn of the infidelity and wanted a clean break and a fresh start,” an insider alleged to The Sun.

They have been working through their problems and are trying to put the love triangle behind them.

“But Andrew has come back to her and promised to change. They have been working through their problems and are trying to put the love triangle behind them for the sake of their family.”

The pair share two children together. While Andrew has reportedly told pals that he and Amy are “healing”, she is allegedly not yet wearing her wedding ring again.

Entertainment Daily has contacted reps for comment.

Amy is now said to be working on her marriage (Credit: Splash News)

Amy’s Strictly Come Dancing news

Downton Abbey star Amy was thought to have asked for a divorce from Andrew following news of his affair. She is also said to be in talks to do Strictly Come Dancing this year. Sources told The Sun that Amy hopes a stint on Strictly will “restore her confidence”.

If she does sign up, Amy would be in good company. Having previously starred in Emmerdale, some of the soap’s alumni have performed well on the BBC dance show. Kelvin Fletcher won the contest in 2019, whilst Gemma Atkinson, now 38 – who played Carly Hope – was a runner-up back in 2017.

Read more: Absolutely crushing way Amy Nuttall ‘discovered Andrew Buchan cheating’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.