Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall has reportedly demanded a divorce from her husband Andrew Buchan.

Their shock split was revealed last month, and it took fans by surprise. The couple share two children together.

It’s believed that Andrew told Amy he was leaving her just days before Christmas Day last year, leaving her in bits for the festive period.

Broadchurch star Andrew walked out on his 11-year marriage to be with Leila Farzad after they met filming BBC drama series Better together.

Amy Nutall ‘demands divorce’

A source close to Amy told The Sun: “The shock twist is that it sounds as though after all the hurt and heartache, Andrew and Leila have actually split. However, that hasn’t done much to change Amy’s mind.

“She’s told him she wants a divorce anyway. She’s been publicly humiliated and the pain has been unbearable.

The source added: “She thought he was away working, when in fact he was often in hotels with Leila. Once the truth emerged it was like being hit by a train. She’s going down the legal route and will get everything she’s entitled to.”

However, according to reports, Andrew and his new partner have since parted ways.

Last month (February), an insider told The Mirror that Amy has been desperately trying to rebuild her life following her tragic split.

The source said: “It’s been very hard for Amy. She’s been crying virtually every day since it happened. And she’s struggling to cope with things. She can’t even bring herself to talk about it. She’s still trying to make sense of it all.

A friend of the former couple’s added to Mail Online: “Amy and the kids have been hit very hard by this, as you can imagine. They are all crushed. One minute they were living an idyllic family life in a beautiful house and the next, Andrew walks out on them.”

