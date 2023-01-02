Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2023? Meet this year’s full line-up

The cast of Emmerdale 2023 enter their 51st year this year with a bang.

But who remains in the current cast of Emmerdale?

There’s no serial killer on the loose – at the moment – but this is Emmerdale and it surely won’t stay killer-free for long!

So just who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2023?

Who is in the Emmerdale cast for 2023?

Let’s find out…

Unforgettable characters will forever be arriving and departing the village.

But here’s the complete list of Emmerdale 2023 characters.

The legend that is Kim Tate is a village icon (Credit: ITV)

Kim Tate (Claire King)

One of soap’s biggest icons, Kim Tate, played by Claire King returned to the Emmerdale cast in 2018, nearly 20 years after her first departure in October 1999.

Regarded as one of the biggest bitches in Soapland, Kim pretty much rules Emmerdale!

She has, however, endured much loss.

She recently discovered her son, Jamie, who she thought to be dead, is actually alive. Not only that he’s also turned out to be a violent criminal.

Kim recently married Will Taylor, but tragedy struck on their wedding day when a storm hit the village. It resulted in the death of Will’s ex, Harriet, who had tried to stop the nuptials going ahead.

Kim was with her when she died, leaving Will angry with his new wife.

However they have made up and are playing happy families again.

Emmerdale fans adore Zak Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell)

Nearly 25 years after his debut, Zak Dingle, played by Steve Halliwell, is part of the Emmerdale furniture.

The head of the Dingle clan, Zak was left heartbroken by the death of his wife, Lisa.

Struggling with his grief, in September 2019, he left the village to spend time with his daughter Debbie in Scotland.

But he delighted fans by returning in March 2020.

He’s not often on screen, but is always a breath of fresh air when he is.

Things are looking bleak for Moira (Credit: ITV)

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb)

Previously Moira Barton, the farmer, played by Natalie J Robb arrived alongside husband John and kids Adam, Holly and Hannah in 2009 to run the family farm.

An affair with Cain Dingle and the death of John saw Moira left completely alone. She eventually married Cain.

The death of her daughter, Holly, to a drug overdose nearly destroyed Moira, but she managed to make it through.

She nearly lost everything again when she murdered Emma Barton, but son Adam took the blame and went on the run.

Moira had a special relationship with mother-in-law Faith Dingle, and was her confidante after Faith’s cancer returned.

The fact Moira knew Faith was planning to take her own life caused trouble between her and Cain, but he has since forgiven her and she has been supporting him through his toughest time yet.

However, worse was to come when Cain took the blame for Kyle shooting Al Chapman dead. As Cain remains in prison, Moira is struggling to keep it together.

Can the couple stay strong and come through this?

Emmerdale bad boy Cain is sometimes good (Credit: ITV)

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)

Dingle bad boy Cain, played by Jeff Hordley, might have matured over the years, but he’s still got that edge that we know and love him for.

A dad of four, the apple of his eye is undoubtedly daughter Debbie for whom he would do anything – even ‘killing’ her ex-fiancé Joe Tate after he jilted her at the altar.

Debbie couldn’t forgive him for that and it sent Cain spiralling – until he discovered Joe is alive and well and he never really killed him.

Voted Entertainment Daily readers’ favourite ever Emmerdale character for the 50th anniversary, recent scenes of Faith’s heartbreaking death have made it easy to see why.

Cain was by his mother’s side as she died after taking her own life following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Despite supporting his family through it all, he has been left furious by the discovery his sister Chas has been sleeping with Al Chapman.

After luring Al to a barn, the pair had the ultimate showdown, that resulted in Cain’s son Kyle shooting Al dead.

Cain has taken the blame and is in prison, but the walls are closing in and the truth is soon to be exposed…

The return of Mandy Dingle to the Emmerdale cast was much welcomed (Credit: ITV)

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley)

This Emmerdale legend is the daughter of Caleb and Vera-Lynn Dingle.

Mandy, played by Lisa Riley, caused controversy by marrying her cousin Butch Dingle back in 1998.

When the relationship fell apart, she exchanged vows with Paddy Kirk.

Sadly, that marriage didn’t work out either and she left the Dales two years later.

However, Mandy returned to the Emmerdale cast in 2019 – some 20 years later – with stepson Vinny by her side.

After the death of fiancé Paul she learnt he had been beating Vinny. Mandy found herself drawn to Jimmy King, but he went back to his wife.

She’s now the proud owner of the salon, which she has named PampaManda.

Mandy was left heartbroken last year when she found out Vinny had married Liv Flaherty behind her back.

But now she is stepping up to support her son after the tragic death of his wife during the Emmerdale 50th anniversary storm.

Bradley Johnson as Vinny Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson)

Vinny, played by Bradley Johnson, was just nine-months-old when he first met Mandy.

She was on her first date with his father at the time but the pair bonded straight away.

Years later, his dad Paul Ashdale walked out on him and Mandy – but Mandy saw him as her own and raised him before she took him back to Emmerdale village.

When Paul reappeared in his life, he began abusing Vinny.

Vinny managed to get through that ordeal – and also survive Meena Jutla’s terrifying murder attempt.

He married Liv Flaherty when the pair eloped earlier this year. However, their marriage has ended in heartbreak after Liv’s tragic death.

Vinny has been left completely bereft – how will he get through this?

Emmerdale legend Eric Pollard has been on the show for more than 30 years (Credit: ITV)

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell)

The longest-serving character currently in the show, Eric Pollard, played by Chris Chittell, has been on our screens for almost 36 years since September 1986.

Known for being villainous, he’s toned down in recent years and was really softened by his marriage to the late Val Lambert (Charlie Hardwick). His grief when Val died has stayed with many a viewer since.

Currently in a relationship with Brenda, he’s father to David Metcalfe and step-grandad to Jacob Gallagher, as well as being a surrogate dad to Amy Wyatt.

He was also incredibly fond of Faith Dingle and gave the eulogy at her funeral.

He and Brenda are set to retire this year, but what does that mean for the B&B he owns? And will he still be a part of the Emmerdale cast?

The longest-standing female character in the Emmerdale cast is Victoria Sugden (Credit: ITV)

Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins)

Another carrying the iconic Sugden name, Victoria, played by Isabel Hodgins is the current longest-serving female character.

The 28-year-old chef has been married once, to Adam Barton, fallen for her transgender brother-in-law Matty Barton and was at the centre of a horrifying rape storyline in 2019.

Her brother Robert Sugden is now in prison for killing her rapist.

She gave birth to rapist, Lee Posner’s, baby and started dating his brother, Luke.

Victoria was almost killed by serial killer Meena after she stole David Metcalfe from her.

David and Vic escaped to Portugal for a break from Meena’s madness and returned at the end of January 2-21.

Victoria bailed him out of his excessive debts, but when David lied to the police she was driving to avoid getting points on his licence, enough was enough for Vic and she moved out.

He’s desperate to win her back, but can he?

He’s often seen crying on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller)

If there’s one member of the Emmerdale cast who’s been through countless traumas it’s Aaron Dingle.

From discovering his sexuality and coming to terms with it with the help of surrogate dad, Paddy, to admitting his real dad, Gordon sexually abused him, Aaron has coped with a lot.

After one too many upsets – including the love of his life, Robert Sugden, being jailed for murder and losing his new boyfriend to serial killer Meena, Aaron departed the village in 2021.

However, he returned in October 2021 for the 50th anniversary celebrations – which saw him lose both his gran, Faith, and his sister Liv.

Understandably, Aaron then left again.

His mum, Chas, practically forced him out of the village to keep her grubby little affair with Al a secret.

But will Aaron return to the Emmerdale cast? We’d be shocked if he didn’t before too long!

The former darling of the Emmerdale cast is not at all popular right now (Credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)

Arriving in Emmerdale in 2002 dressed as a nun for her cousin, Marlon’s stag night, Chas Dingle, played by Lucy Pargeter, has become one of the shows more enduring characters.

Her most turbulent relationship was with Carl King, however she’s now with Paddy Kirk, with whom she had baby Grace in 2018. Grace had bilateral renal agenesis and died in her mother’s arms moments after being born.

Chas and Paddy now have a second daughter, Eve.

The former landlady of the Woolpack lost the pub after Al Chapman burnt it down, but Chas’s cousin, Charity, bought it and reinstalled Chas back behind the bar.

Meanwhile, Chas was left reeling by her mum’s cancer diagnosis.

She channelled her emotions head first into an affair with arch-enemy Al Chapman, even missing Faith’s death to spend time in a hotel with him.

Chas has gone from hero to zero in a matter of weeks.

The secret came crashing out just before Christmas and Chas has been left with nothing.

Fans are kept keen thanks to Paddy’s mix of comedy and drama (Credit: ITV)

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt)

He might be thought of as a comedy character, but boy can Paddy Dingle do drama too.

Played by Dominic Brunt, Paddy’s bumbling ways and bad luck make for amusing storylines, but his relationship with surrogate son Aaron Dingle, and the loss of his child, Gracie, with partner Chas put him right up there with any of the best for the most heartbreaking scenes.

He has been left destroyed by the revelation of Chas’s affair with Al.

It’s clear he’s struggling as he tries to stay strong for little Eve, but is a reunion on the cards? Or will he turn elsewhere for comfort?

Paddy’s dad has a soft spot for Chas’s mum! (Credit: ITV)

Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards)

Bear, played by Joshua Richards, is Paddy’s biological dad.

He joined the Emmerdale cast in February 2019.

Bear was a wrestler on the circuit, but it turned out he was totally broke and pitched up in Emmerdale looking to bond with his son – and for a place to stay.

He was super-supportive to both Marlon following his stroke, and Faith following her cancer diagnosis. And now is Paddy’s backbone as he struggles to cope with the revelation of Chas’s affair.

Village vet and wife to Marlon, Rhona has come through some tough times (Credit: ITV)

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry)

Vet Rhona Goskirk, played by Zoe Henry, became a full-time regular in 2010. She has a son, Leo, with Marlon, was married to Paddy, and has battled a painkiller addiction.

She also married domestic abuser Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), the widower of Tess Harris (Nicola Stephenson) who had an affair with Rhona’s husband Paddy. Pierce raped her and Rhona reported him to the police, ending their marriage.

Rhona began a relationship with Pete Barton in 2018, but things ended after she was forced to undergo a hysterectomy and entered an early menopause.

She got back together with ex Marlon Dingle, and things are tough after he suffered a stroke.

The pair are stronger than ever, however, and married in a beautiful summer wedding.

His shop is in trouble, but has Victoria done enough to bail David out? (Credit: ITV)

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden)

Dim David Metcalfe‘s had something of a personality transplant since he arrived in 2006.

The illegitimate son of Eric Pollard, played by Matthew Wolfenden, he first turned up to con his father out of everything and was a ruthless, mean businessman.

But he’s since softened and become hapless, naive and not-very-with-it, although he successfully highlighted the issue of testicular cancer in 2016.

He’s been in relationships with most of the women in the village (Nicola, Leyla, Priya, Tracy to name a few), and it was thought his relationship with Maya was his most disastrous when it was revealed she had been grooming and sleeping with his stepson, Jacob.

However, he’s gone one better: shacking up with a serial killer. Ex-girlfriend Meena murdered Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker, and tried to kill David’s new love Victoria.

But David recently began hiding his huge debts from Vic. When she found out, she offered to pay them off for him and sold the land her grandmother left her.

She then dumped him after he got her in trouble with the police. He wants to win her back, but is that likely given all he’s done?

Belle’s new business could take off (Credit: ITV)

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper)

With all that she’s been through in her 24 years in the Dales, it’s little wonder Belle, played by Eden Taylor-Draper, battles mental health demons.

She accidentally killed her best mate Gemma Andrews (Tendai Rinomhota) and ended up being sectioned.

After an ill-fated affair with local, much older, doctor Jermaine Bailey, Belle was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

She recovered in hospital and once released, she embarked on a relationship with Lachlan White – which ended in horror when she discovered he was a serial killer.

She’s since had an affair with married Jamie Tate, and been involved with Ellis Chapman.

Fed-up with her lot working in the B&B, Belle has embarked on a new career running wellness retreats with Al Chapman. But then he died and left her with loads of debt.

Can Belle come back from this?

How long can Jai and Laurel last this time? (Credit: ITV)

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson)

Reformed character Jai, played by Chris Bisson, has worked hard to turn his life around from abusive addict to kindhearted businessman.

He was horrible to all the women in his life, cheating on wife Charity with Rachel Breckle, then making Rachel’s life hell, before cheating on new wife Megan with Leyla.

After a cocaine addiction saw him lose everything, he started a relationship with fellow addict Holly, and was devastated when she died from an overdose.

He was in a relationship with Laurel Thomas and the pair faced heartbreak when they decided to abort their baby after discovering it had Down Syndrome.

When Jai faced a huge fine he couldn’t pay, he took out a loan in Laurel’s name behind her back and she found out and dumped him.

She eventually agreed to take him back, but just as they were about to go public, Laurel thought he was back on drugs.

They split again.

But reunited recently after he defended her to love-rat Kit.

Their announcement they were moving back in together did not go down well with their children, but can they finally find their happy-ever-after?

Will Laurel finally get her happy ending with Jai? (Credit: ITV)

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy)

Known for being thoughtful and caring since her arrival in 2002, Laurel, played by Charlotte Bellamy, has been challenged by various storylines, including her alcohol addiction.

She was married to Ashley Thomas, who sadly passed away after a diagnosis of early onset dementia. They had two children together, Arthur and Dotty.

Laurel tried to move on with Bob Hope, Ashley’s best mate, but it wasn’t true love and she kicked him out.

She then moved on with Jai, but was heartbroken when she decided to abort their baby.

And she then dumped him after discovering his fraud. Their brief reunion was put on hold when she thought he was back on drugs.

She moved on with Kit – Marlon’s physio – but he two-timed her with her stepdaughter, Gabby.

After Jai punched Kit, Laurel found herself back in Jai’s arms, but will their kids ever accept their romance?

Kai Assi as Archie Sharma in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Archie Sharma (Kai Assi)

Young Archie, played by Kai Assi returned to Emmerdale in September 2019.

He had been living with his mother Rachel until she unexpectedly died from an undisclosed cardiac issue.

The little boy was then sent to live with his father Jai but the pair struggled to bond having not seen each other for several years.

Kerry has left the Emmerdale cast temporarily (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton)

Absent mother to Amy, Kerry, played by Laura Norton, arrived in 2012 to build bridges with her daughter.

An often comedy character, she has dated her fair share of guys in the Dales, including Andy Sugden and Dan Spencer.

After time away for Laura’s maternity leave, Kerry returned to the Dales in October 2021 with mysterious Chloe in tow.

Kerry was adamant she needed to watch out for the gangster’s daughter – and it’s recently been revealed it’s because Kerry is Chloe’s real mum!

With this bombshell exposed and Kerry’s fella Al Chapman then being murdered, Kerry felt the time was right to leave to Dales to work on cruise ships.

In real life, Laura has just given birth to her second child and is expected to return to the Emmerdale cast as Kerry later in 2023.

It’s been hard for Marlon as he battles back to health (Credit: ITV)

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock)

Four-times married Marlon, played by Mark Charnock, is not who you’d expect to be a hit with the ladies, but he certainly is.

From real love of his life Tricia Fisher (Sheree Murphy) to Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) Laurel Thomas, and Jessie Grant, as well as fathering a child with Rhona Goskirk and almost marrying Carly Hope, Marlon’s quite the ladies’ man.

Dad to Leo and April, Marlon tries to put family first and is probably one of the more moral Dingles.

He and Rhona reunited, but just as they got engaged after simultaneously proposing to each other, Marlon suffered a devastating stroke.

He is recovering well and has finally married Rhona.

However it’s a long process and he is feeling concerned about being a burden. He has recently returned to work, but will it go well?

It’s been a tough time for Priya (Credit: ITV)

Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade)

Priya Sharma, played by Fiona Wade, was a fun-loving party girl when she first pitched up in 2009, but she’s since matured into businesswoman, mother and perhaps the most sensible of the Sharma clan.

She’s mum to daughter Amba after a relationship with David.

She’s battled anorexia, a failed marriage to deranged Rakesh Kotecha, and had an affair with her best friend Leyla’s fiancé, Pete.

After a relationship with Al Chapman, who cheated on her with Debbie Dingle, Priya has grown closer to Al’s son, Ellis.

When Priya got burned in the maize maze fire, she ended their relationship, and was distraught recently when Ellis left town.

As she battles to recover both mentally and physically from her burns, what does the future hold for Priya?

Actress Fiona is leaving the Emmerdale cast, so it’s set to be a dramatic year for Priya before she goes.

After a brief return in 2022, Tracy will be back again in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh)

Tracy, played by Amy Walsh, arrived in the Dales in 2014 trying to con Sam Dingle, but she soon found her place when Val and Eric took her under their wing.

She married David, but things fell apart when he discovered she used to work as a prostitute and then he had a one-night stand with Leyla.

Tracy fell pregnant with his child, but had an abortion when she discovered he’d moved on with Maya.

She’s now a struggling new mum after getting together with Nate Dingle and having his baby.

Actress Amy Walsh gave birth in real life at the beginning of this year, so Tracy is off screens at the moment.

She left the Dales for a new job opportunity in Nottingham, but returned briefly for Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary celebrations in October.

After sleeping with Nate, she decided to give things a go with him, but left again after discovering he was back with Naomi.

Tracy is expected to be back on screens permanently in 2023.

Frankie Robinson

Baby Frankie Robinson is the daughter of Tracy Metcalfe and Nate Robinson.

She was born on February 25, 2021.

Jacob has had a troubled youth (Credit: ITV)

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant)

Schoolboy Jacob Gallagher, played by Joe-Warren Plant, has grown up in the Dales with his mum Alicia Metcalfe (Natalie Anderson), biological mum, Leyla, and stepmum Tracy, he’s got plenty of family around him.

But that didn’t stop him falling for teacher Maya’s charms, who groomed him into believing they were in a relationship.

Jacob came through it and got together with Leanna Cavanagh. However he was left distraught when she died – even more so when he realised Meena was responsible.

As Jacob struggled to deal with his anger over everything that’s happened, he turned to Chloe Harris for comfort.

He’s now at medical school and pursuing his dreams of becoming a doctor.

But he has lied that Liam is his dad and is set to devastate actual surrogate father David when the truth comes out.

Emmerdale fans weren’t pleased to see Wendy Posner in town (Credit: ITV)

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson)

The mother of Victoria’s rapist Lee arrived in the village in 2019.

At first, Wendy, played by Susan Cookson, was in denial and fiercely defended her son.

However, after Robert Sugden killed Lee, she eventually came to terms with what Lee had done.

She remained in the village, desperate to build some kind of relationship with her grandson, Harry.

She is currently loved up with Bob.

It was revealed last year when her evil ex-husband arrived, that Wendy never actually qualified as a nurse.

Fans are baffled by how she continues to work as one and frankly, so are we!

Vanessa has left the Emmerdale cast again, but will return (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick)

Vet Vanessa, played by Michelle Hardwick, an old friend of Rhona’s, landed in Emmerdale in 2012.

If you discount the time she took advantage of Rhona’s painkiller addiction to seduce her, Vanessa is the best friend you could have.

At the start of 2020, she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer. Following a course of chemotherapy, she took some time out at her mother’s house.

She was part of popular show couple ‘Vanity’, along with Charity Dingle, but sadly they split after Charity snogged Moira’s brother Mack.

Vanessa returned to the Dales and began a romance with newcomer Suzy, but that ended after Vanessa found out Suzy gave Holly the money to buy the drugs that killed her.

They reunited, however, broke up again when Vanessa moved to Canada late last year.

In real life, actress Michelle has just had her second child, so is off screen on maternity leave. She is expected to rejoin the Emmerdale cast in late 2023.

More Emmerdale cast for 2023

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins)

Charity has had a lot going on (Credit: ITV)

A part of Emmerdale since March 2000, Charity Dingle, played by Emma Atkins, has been central to the drama ever since.

She was married to Chris Tate (Peter Amory), a union which produced a son, Noah, had an affair with Chris’s sister Zoe Tate (Leah Bracknell), a relationship with cousin Cain Dingle, another with ageing Tom King, a marriage to Jai Sharma, and another to Declan Macey.

Her coming-of-age though was embarking on a relationship with Vanessa Woodfield, arguably her soulmate, and revealing she was sexually abused by a police officer when she was just 14.

Charity got justice in court and was reunited with her long-lost son, Ryan, bringing out a more maternal side to the hard character.

Charity is in a relationship with Mackenzie Boyd and was heartbroken when she lost their baby.

Mack sought comfort in the arms of someone else, but he and Charity reunited. How will she feel when she inevitably finds out the truth about his fling – especially now that Chloe is pregnant?

Tony Audenshaw as Bob Hope (Credit: ITV)

Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw)

Happy-go-lucky Bob Hope, played by Tony Audenshaw, hasn’t always had it quite so plain sailing.

The dad-of-seven’s not been the best husband or father – and actually holds the title of Emmerdale’s most married character, having been wed seven times to five women.

After cheating on latest wife Brenda with Laurel, Bob moved in with his lover, only for her to realise they weren’t meant to be and kick him out.

Bob ended up homeless, but is back on his feet now.

He is loved-up with Wendy Posner.

Life is pretty hard for Nicola at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler)

Nicola, played by Nicola Wheeler, has always been a bit of a social climber, and is very used to getting what she wants – although it doesn’t always work out that way.

She was married to a rich old man, Donald De Souza, who she planned to kill off for his money. But her scheme didn’t work and she ended up penniless and alone.

Nicola is married to Jimmy King and she’s now part-owner of the cafe and is on the local council.

She and Jimmy repaired their marriage after his dalliance with Mandy Dingle and Nicola was hailed the unlikely saviour of the Woolpack after taking on Al Chapman.

Nicola was recently attacked by a group of teenage girls and it has left her reeling.

She became afraid to leave the house and has suffered several panic attacks. When she tried to take control and catch her attackers by posting a video online, things got a whole lot worse for Nicola.

She found out Naomi Walters was present at her attack and was determined to make her pay.

However, Naomi was found not guilty in court.

Despite her and Nicola seemingly making peace, it’s clear Nicola still holds a grudge…

Murderer Amy is dealing with her son also being a murderer (Credit: ITV)

Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson)

Amy played by Natalie Ann Jamieson, was a rebellious teen taken in by foster parents Val and Eric Pollard.

She had a child, Kyle, with Cain Dingle, but gave him up for adoption. However when she regretted her decision and tried to snatch the boy back, she was forced to flee the country.

She returned in 2019 to fight for her son, Kyle, after discovering he was now living with Cain.

Amy is loved up with Matty Barton.

Things have been dramatic for Amy since her return after she and mum Kerry accidentally killed Frank Clayton.

Amy has recently discovered Kyle killed Al Chapman and Cain is covering for him. Amy is also trying to keep Kyle safe from the police. However, the little lad is struggling and close to cracking.

How will Amy cope when he confesses?

Liam is having a hard time right now (Credit: ITV)

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson)

Dr Cavanagh, played by Jonny McPherson, has been in the show since 2014 when he looked after pregnant Priya.

But only in 2018 did he become a regular cast member.

He was married to Maya, then engaged to Bernice, but she fled on their wedding eve to care for her ex-husband in Australia.

Liam moved on with Leyla Harding and they married – despite Bernice returning to try and ruin their big day.

Their marriage has been rocked by the death of Liam’s daughter Leanna and Leyla suffering a miscarriage.

He was so focused on getting justice for Leanna, he failed to notice Leyla spiraling. She developed a cocaine addiction.

He discovered her secret and sent her off to rehab.

But a disastrous couple’s counselling session and his illicit kiss with Bernice has left their marriage in tatters.

They decided to call it quits, but it’s clear Leyla is having doubts.

Leyla and Liam are on the rocks (Credit: ITV)

Leyla Cavanagh (Roxi Shahidi)

Known as a bit of a homewrecker, Leyla, played by Roxy Shahidi, jilted David during her first stint in the Dales in 2011.

She returned full-time at the end of 2013 and set up a wedding planning business with Megan.

Things fell apart when Leyla had an affair with Megan’s husband, Jai. She also slept with ex, David, behind his wife Tracy’s back, and had an affair with married con artist, Clive (Tom Chambers).

Mother to Jacob, she went all maternal after finding out the truth about her son and his teacher, Maya.

Married to Dr Liam Cavanagh, Leyla was left devastated when she suffered a miscarriage last year.

She was shot by Meena Jutla, but survived.

However, it soon became clear Leyla was struggling and hiding something huge.

It was revealed she has a drug addiction and has been regularly taking cocaine with business colleague Suzy.

The truth was exposed and a stint in rehab has helped a little, but there’s still a long way to go.

She and Liam decided to call it quits, but she obviously regrets the decision. Can they make it work in 2023?

The Emmerdale cast in 2023 continued

Nick Miles as Jimmy King (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy King (Nick Miles)

The eldest King brother played by Nick Miles, is the only remaining original family member in the Dales, hapless Jimmy rarely gets it right.

Father-of-three Jimmy is married to Nicola and their fiery relationship is often off more times than it is on.

He is trying all her can to support Nicola since her attack, but it’s clear he’s totally out of his depth. How can he help his wife?

James Hooton as Sam Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Sam Dingle (James Hooton)

Good-hearted Sam Dingle, played by James Hooton often finds himself caught up in a scheme or two without even realising it.

He’s dad to Samson after his marriage to Alice Wilson, who tragically died of cancer when Samson was just a baby.

Sam’s currently settled with Lydia and would do anything for anyone.

But he was stunned to learn teen son Samson is set to be a dad and has been horrified by Samson’s attitude lately.

Sam’s life was on the line after he was impaled on a piece of farming equipment following a cow stampede during the storm.

He thankfully survived.

And now he just has a rebellious teenage son to deal with…

More Emmerdale cast members for 2023

Patrick Mower as Rodney Blackstock in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower)

Rich, suave and charming Rodney, played by Patrick Mower, has never had much trouble with the ladies – even with that ponytail.

He’s not so rich now, nor is he all that successful.

His recent relationship, with much younger free-spirit Misty, ended when daughters Nicola and Bernice started to meddle.

And despite rekindling things with Diane Sugden before her departure, she decided she didn’t want to be with him and left him – and the village – behind.

Rosie Bentham as Gabby Thomas in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham)

Daughter of Ashley Thomas and Bernice Blackstock, Gabby’s probably closer to stepmum Laurel than she is her own mother.

She maturely handled the death of her father, Ashley Thomas (John Middleton) after his dementia battle, but became a bit of a rebellious teen.

Gabby, played by Rosie Bentham, has recently given birth to Jamie Tate’s baby.

She has called him Thomas and has moved in to Home Farm with Kim and mum, Bernice, to raise him with his grandmothers.

Gabby has tried to step up and be a good mum, but her heart might not be in it.

She has recently showed impressive skills working for Kim and is determined to make her mark on the business.

But will Kim let her flourish?

Thomas Tate

Thomas Tate is one of the newer additions to the Emmerdale cast.

He was born on Thursday, October 28, 2021 to mum Gabby.

Bernice has returned to the village (Credit: ITV)

Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles)

Despite leaving to live in Australia, Bernice, played by Samantha Giles, returned to live in the village in 2021.

Making her first appearance in 1998, Bernice has been in the show on and off for over 20 years.

She has never been lucky in love, marrying Ashley Thomas and Lawrence White for all the wrong reasons.

She passionately loved Andy Sugden, but was devastated when he went on the run.

It seemed she had settled at last with Liam, but was forced to leave on the eve of their wedding to care for her ex-husband Charlie in Australia.

He then moved on with Leyla and despite Bernice’s best efforts, she couldn’t win him back.

She also tried to steal Will Taylor off Kim Tate, but lost that battle too.

A kiss with her ex Liam and an ill-advised date with Rishi Sharma have all left her desperately wanting affection.

She was recently told she is going through the menopause and is struggling with the diagnosis.

He’s proving to be a chip off the old block (Credit: ITV)

Noah Dingle (Jack Downham)

Noah, played by Jack Downham, is the son of Charity and Chris Tate.

He was born while Charity was inside for Chris’s murder, even though Chris had actually committed suicide.

Passed around from pillar to post, it was little wonder Noah found comfort with his new-found half-brother, Joe Tate, when he arrived on the scene.

Noah took his disappearance perhaps the hardest after finally believing he’d found a stable family unit.

He has since become infatuated with Chloe Harris and it became a case of like father like son when Noah took things waaaay too far.

The trouble teen began stalking her, secretly filming her and even trapped her in his house when she found out what he was up to.

Charity fortunately walked in before things went any further and reported Noah to the police.

He was sent down for three months and seems to have reformed inside.

Noah has committed to Amelia and vowed to support both her and the baby.

But has he really changed?

The son of Sam and Alice has had a complete personality transplant of late (Credit: ITV)

Samson Dingle (Sall Hall)

The son of Sam and Alice Dingle, Samson, played by Sam Hall, was born in January 2006.

Alice was very poorly with cancer, but had delayed treatment to save her son.

She died in July 2006, leaving him in the care of his father.

Samson has found a passion for beauty therapy, but his dad isn’t keen. He also has a crush on Amelia, but she didn’t reciprocate his feelings.

However, it turns out they did sleep together and Amelia fell pregnant.

Samson doesn’t want anything to do with the baby and even reported Amelia to social services.

He’s also being awful to his dad, Sam.

Is there a dark storyline ahead for the formerly nice teen?

Sarah has had a tough short life (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill)

Daughter of Debbie and Andy Sugden, Sarah, played by Katie Hill, was born in 2005.

She’s fought many health battles in her short life, including Fanconi anemia, which developed into leukaemia and required a bone marrow transplant.

The lass was then diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, for which she had more life-saving treatment, but the effects of the chemo on her caused heart failure and she underwent a successful heart transplant in 2018.

Knowing her life is limited, she joined her gran, Faith, in a ‘live for the moment’ attitude. But how will she cope now Faith has died?

Is Chloe’s secret set to be exposed? (Credit: ITV)

Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland)

Chloe is the sister of Gemma, a girl who died in a car accident and donated her heart to Sarah Sugden.

She joined the Emmerdale cast in 2021 when Sarah made contact with Chloe and has formed a friendship with her.

But we know Chloe has a dangerous father – who is he?

Noah Dingle quickly became infatuated with Chloe soon after meeting her.

But he took things much too far when he began stalking her and secretly filming her.

Chloe found out and was terrified when he trapped her in the house. Charity rescued her reported Noah to the police.

It was recently revealed Chloe had a one-night stand with Charity’s boyfriend, Mack, and is pregnant with his child.

As she decided to leave the village, Kerry stopped her with the bombshell she’s her real mum.

After Kerry left and Amy asked Chloe to move out, Chloe has ended up homeless, but will anyone step up to support her and the baby?

Arthur’s had a rough start in life (Credit: ITV)

Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke)

Young Arthur, played by Alfie Clarke, is the son of Laurel and Ashley Thomas, but a baby swap at birth meant he was given to the wrong parents.

When the son Ashley and Laurel took home died of cot death, a DNA test proved he wasn’t theirs and Arthur was returned to his parents.

He came into his own during the aftermath of Ashley’s death when Arthur found a video of Emma Barton tormenting his father, who had Alzheimer’s.

Emma then harassed Arthur and he was terrified, but eventually she was caught out and he was able to move on.

Arthur since became a bully himself, making new stepbrother, Archie’s, life a misery when Laurel got together with Jai Sharma.

He has matured and grown-up a lot recently and is proud godfather to nephew Thomas.

Alfie Clarke has recently won lots of praise following Arthur’s coming out story. The teen has realised he is gay and had confessed to mum Laurel and his friends.

Cathy gets much more screen time than twin Heath! (Credit: ITV)

Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling)

Daughter of Bob and Viv Hope, Cathy, played by Gabrielle Dowling, is the twin sister of Heath.

She was born in 2007.

Last year she was revealed as the bully of April Windsor and she was knocked back by Samson Dingle leaving her heartbroken.

Cathy is set to be at the centre of a new storyline that has never been done before by a soap.

Recently she admitted to Heath she is struggling mentally – feeling fine one minute and not the next, so could she have a mental health story coming her way?

Sister Cathy is the troublemaker to Heath’s shy type (Credit: ITV)

Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling)

Twin brother of Cathy and son of Bob and Viv Hope, Heath is played by Sebastian Dowling.

Sebastian and real-life twin Gabrielle both joined the Emmerdale cast from birth and have not been recast.

Heath was born in 2007 and once won a ‘cute kids’ contest.

Lesley Dunlop as Brenda in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop)

Brenda, played by Lesley Dunlop, arrived in 2008 as the adoptive mother of Gennie Walker.

She embarked on a relationship with Bob, before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2013.

Despite her survival after having it removed, she was told the cancer could reoccur.

Brenda was devastated when Gennie was killed by Cameron Murray (Dominic Power), and just as upset when she discovered Bob had been cheating with Laurel.

She is now in a relationship with Eric Pollard and known for sticking her nose into everyone’s business.

Ash Palmisciano as Matty Barton in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano)

Matty, played by Ash Palmisciano, is the son of Moira and John and was previously known as Hannah before he made the decision to transition.

He arrived in 2018 and revealed to Moira who he was.

Moira wasn’t accepting of the news at first, but she has come round and supported Matty through his most recent operation.

After hints of romance with his brother’s ex-wife Victoria Sugden, Matty has finally started his first proper relationship with Amy Wyatt.

He is struggling with not having been there for sister Holly’s death and when he found out about Suzy and the drug money, and set out on a mission to make her pay.

However, he seems to have put that vendetta to bed as he focusses on helping cover up for killer stepbrother (and stepson!) Kyle.

But Matty is the one who seems to be struggling with the secret – will he crack?

Emmerdale fans were surprised to see cast member Rebecca Brakes had grown up (Credit: ITV)

Angelica King (Rebecca Brakes)

The daughter of Jimmy and Nicola King, Angelica, played by Rebecca Brakes, was born in 2009 and was taken to the special care baby unit because of breathing difficulties.

She was kidnapped days later, by Lexi King, but returned to safety after they were discovered on the hospital roof.

Angel has grown up a lot lately and took mum Nicola’s attack hard.

Luca Hoyle as Elliot Windsor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Elliot Windsor (Luca Hoyle)

Elliot, played by Luca Hoyle, arrived in the Dales in 2011 when Kelly Windsor moved back to the village claiming he was her son with Jimmy.

When Kelly decided to go to America with her new boyfriend, Elliot came back to live with Jimmy and Nicola in 2012, before Kelly came back for him.

Though in 2016, he was once again left with his father and stepmother.

A mix-up made Carl part of the King family (Credit: ITV)

Carl Holliday (Charlie Munro-Joyce)

Carl was the product of a mix-up at the sperm clinic when mum Juliette was given Jimmy King’s sperm by mistake.

Juliette raised Jimmy for the first two years of his life, but gave him to Jimmy and Nicola in 2016 as she couldn’t cope.

She tried to get Carl back in 2o20, but after realising motherhood wasn’t for her, she handed him back over and left for New York leaving Carl very confused.

April and Leo are brother and sister (Credit: ITV)

Leo Goskirk (Harvey Rogerson)

Rhona gave birth to Leo, played by Harvey Rogerson, in 2011. Leo’s dad is Marlon.

A scan revealed Leo had Down syndrome.

Pregnant Amelia faces a long road ahead (Credit: ITV)

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell)

Young Amelia, played by Daisy Campbell, made her first on-screen appearance in July 2011.

She arrived with her aunt Rachel Breckle (Gemma Oaten) and her mum and stepmum Ali Spencer and Ruby Haswell (Kellie Hollis and Alicya Eyo) soon followed.

Amelia had a huge storyline when she discovered Dan wasn’t her dad and it was in fact her uncle, Daz Spencer (Mark Jordon).

Amelia began struggling with her body image earlier this year.

Obsessed with social media influencers and filtering her pictures, she ended up taking weight gain syrup to get booty like Kim Kardashian.

But after collapsing and being taken to hospital it was revealed she was pregnant.

Samson was revealed as the dad.

Amelia has now committed to Noah Dingle with the pair vowing to bring her baby up together.

Esther Spencer (Florence Mae Dyson)

Little Esther Spencer had quite the entry into the world during the Emmerdale storm in October 2022.

She is being brought up by mum Amelia with the support of Noah and Amelia’s dad, Dan Spencer.

Bhasker Patel as Rishi Sharma in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Rishi Sharma (Bhaskar Patel)

Patriarch of the Sharma family, Rishi, played by Bhasker Patel, doesn’t really act like the big businessman he’s supposed to be.

The village favourite married Manpreet – much to the horror of his children – who thought she was just after his money.

Although it looked like they were about to prove everyone wrong, Manpreet realised she didn’t love Rishi after all when her former flame Charles arrived in the village.

She dumped a heartbroken Rishi on the same day he got a tattoo symbolising how much he loved her.

Rishi recently had a health scare when he collapsed with an angina attack, but recovered.

He made a big mistake sleeping with Sandra Flaherty, who then blackmailed him into paying her.

He also recently stood Bernice up after organising a date, fearing she was too desperate. But will he regret that and take a chance on her?

Dan got a shock about his teen daughter (Credit: ITV)

Dan Spencer (Liam Fox)

Played by Liam Fox, Dan arrived in 2011 to see his kids, Amelia and Sean, after his wife, Ali left him for a woman.

He was briefly married to Chas, but his longest lasting relationship has been with Kerry.

They nearly married before he discovered she was a bigamist, but made it through and stayed together.

However, some things just aren’t meant to be and a fed up Kerry ended things.

Dan had a tough time after a severe allergic reaction left him in a wheelchair, but his recovery has been good and he’s back on his feet again.

He recently slept with Faith Dingle, which sent shockwaves through the village.

Dan then embarked on a romance with Harriet, but it was clear she was still hung up on her ex.

Harriet was tragically killed during the storm, leaving Dan a grieving wreck.

He’s coping by throwing himself in to supporting Amelia and his newborn granddaughter.

Things have taken a dark turn for Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Kyle Hutchinson (Huey Quinn)

Kyle, played by Huey Quinn, is the son of Cain and Amy, who was given up for adoption when he was born.

He came back to the Dales when his adoptive parents died and his adoptive grandmother, Joanie Wright (Denise Black) took him in.

After Joanie died, he went to live with his dad, Cain, but Amy has access.

Things have turned dark for Kyle recently after he shot Al Chapman. Dad Cain has taken the blame for the murder and is behind bars, but Kyle is struggling with the secret.

He seems determined to confess, but what will happen when he does?

Is he set to leave the Emmerdale cast and go to jail?

Amba is the daughter of Priya and David (Credit: ITV)

Amba Metcalfe (Ava Jayasinghe)

Daughter of Priya and David, Amba, played by Ava Jayasinghe, was born seven weeks prematurely.

She was born in May 2014.

April has matured recently (Credit: ITV)

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan)

Adorable April, played by Amelia Flanagan, is the daughter of Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) and Marlon.

Marlon didn’t even know he had a child with Donna until she returned in 2014 with April in tow.

It turned out Donna was dying and needed April to settle with her dad before she went.

Young Amelia has turned in some heartbreaking performances as April, not least recently when she was bullied by Cathy Hope and during her dad’s stroke.

But April is set to rebel in the coming months, how will Marlon and Rhona cope with her out-of-character behaviour?

Baby Moses Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Moses Dingle (Arthur Cockroft)

Moses Dingle is the son of Charity Dingle and Ross Barton.

Charity was revealed to be pregnant in prison, but the reveal of Ross as the father was a shock as it was believed Cain was the dad.

Chas and Paddy’s daughter was recast (Credit: ITV)

Eve Dingle (Bella James)

Born following their tragic loss of first daughter, Grace, Eve is the child of Chas and Paddy.

She arrived in 2009 in the men’s toilets at the Woolpack after Chas and Marlon were locked in there.

Chas had believed she was expecting a boy after Bear Wolf read the gender wrong – it was later revealed he couldn’t read and that was why he made the mistake.

As Eve has recently turned three, she was recast and is now played by Bella James.

Theo has had a few stepmums already in his short life (Credit: ITV)

Theo Metcalfe (Beau-Ronnie Newton)

Maya Stepney left Theo Metcalfe on David and Jacob’s doorstep on Christmas Day 2019.

As Maya had had a sexual relationship with both David and Jacob, no one knew who his dad was. A DNA test revealed David was the father.

Theo was initially named Alex by his mother, but David changed it to Theo.

Harry is Victoria’s son (Credit: ITV)

Harry Sugden (Teddy and Brody Hall)

In 2019 Victoria Sugden was raped by Lee Posner and she ended up pregnant with his baby.

Vic bravely decided to keep the child and Harry was born on New Year’s Day 2020.

The new dad is making all sorts of mistakes (Credit: ITV)

Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter)

Nate was first seen in the Big Night Out episodes, chatting to Rhona, but then became a permanent fixture in Emmerdale.

Moira Dingle appeared to catch his eye and the two soon had a fling – all hell broke loose when Cain found out.

Nate was revealed as Cain’s secret son from years ago. Cain had no idea he even existed.

Nate settled with Tracy Metcalfe and the pair share baby Frankie. Nate struck by Tracy throughout her battle with post-natal depression, but then he strayed and Tracy kicked him out.

Missing his daughter and his girlfriend, Nate hooked up with Chloe Harris.

However he’s now found himself drawn to Naomi Walters. But rekindled things with Tracy during her brief return last month.

Which woman will he settle down with in the end?

Who else is in the cast of Emmerdale 2023?

Johnny is Vanessa’s son (Credit: ITV)

Johnny Woodfield (Jack Jennings)

Born in 2015, Johnny is the son of Kirin Kotecha (Adam Fielding) and Vanessa Woodfield.

Johnny is played by actor Jack Jennings.

It was first thought Adam Barton (Adam Thomas) was the dad after Kirin’s father, Rakesh, switched the DNA results, but the truth was soon revealed.

Johnny was adopted by Charity Dingle, but since her split from Vanessa, V isn’t keen on the pair having much to do with each other.

Johnny has left again after heading to Canada with his mum.

Dotty is five now (Credit: ITV)

Dotty Thomas (Tilly-Rue Foster)

The daughter of Laurel and Ashley Thomas, Dotty was born when Ashley was in the midst of his dementia diagnosis in 2016.

Sadly, there were heartbreaking scenes when Ashley didn’t remember she was his daughter at her christening.

Karen Blick as Lydia Dingle in the Emmerdale cast (Credit: ITV)

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick)

Lydia arrived in 2016 a bit of a strange one.

She went on a date with Paddy, and then Rishi, but has finally settled down with Sam.

It was revealed Lydia had changed her name from Jenny Finn after she gave birth to a stillborn baby as a teenager and panicking, buried the body.

Once her secret was revealed, she reconnected with her mother and sister, but the reunion wasn’t a warm and fuzzy one.

Isaac is all grown up! (Credit: ITV)

Isaac Dingle (Bobby Dunsmuir)

Moira and Cain Dingle’s son, Isaac, was born when Moira didn’t even know she was pregnant.

At first, her nephew Pete Barton was thought to be the dad.

Olivia Bromley as Dawn Taylor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley)

Wayward Dawn is a reformed drug addict who, it turns out, has a past connection to Harriet.

Dawn managed to turn her life around and regain access to her son, Lucas. But she threatened her own happy ending when she killed DI Malone and covered it up.

Putting that behind her, Dawn married Billy Fletcher and the couple thought all was well.

Until Meena kidnapped them on their wedding day. Dawn survived and the pair are happily married.

But Dawn recently came home with her dead best friend’s daughter, Clemmie, in tow. Clemmie had been found in a drug den and Dawn rescued her.

Billy knew they needed to call social services and Harriet took the decision out of their hands and did it for them.

Clemmie was taken away and Dawn was heartbroken. But then they discovered Clemmie was actually Lucas’s biological sister on his dad’s side and it was agreed they could foster her.

Dawn recently decided to start work for Kim Tate, but it hasn’t gone well.

She’s set to jack it all in and train as a vet nurse instead.

Lucas was recast late last year (Credit: ITV)

Lucas Taylor (Noah Ryan Aspinall)

The son of Dawn Taylor, Lucas is now played by actor Noah Ryan Aspinall.

Drug addict Dawn wasn’t able to care for her boy when he was small and gave him away.

But after ditching the drugs and reforming, and with the help of Harriet and support of Billy, she was able to regain custody.

Now, Billy is hoping to adopt Lucas and become a happy family unit.

Dawn found Clemmie living in squalor (Credit: ITV)

Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison)

Young Clemmie is the daughter of Dawn’s dead friend.

Dawn is determined to bring her up as one of her family. Social services has allowed Clemmie to stay with Dawn making her a member of the Emmerdale cast.

However, Clemmie’s behavioural issues have caused problems at home – can they settle as a family?

Young Millie is back living with Kim – for now (Credit: ITV)

Millie Tate (Willow Bell)

Kim Tate’s granddaughter Millie, played by Willow Bell, probably doesn’t know if she’s coming or going!

The youngster thought both her parents were dead, then discovered her dad, Jamie, was still alive.

However it was then revealed he was a bit unhinged when he pushed her granny, Hazel, down the stairs.

Jamie fled and Millie returned to live with Kim – before going back with Hazel again. But how long before she returns once more?

Millie’s Granny Hazel comes and goes (Credit: ITV)

Hazel (Kate Anthony)

Millie’s other granny, Hazel, played by Kate Anthony, is the late Andrea Tate’s mum.

She first showed up at Andrea’s memorial to take Millie to live with her. It turned out she was working with Kim’s believed-dead son, Jamie to get Millie away.

But Jamie turned nasty and pushed Hazel down the stairs.

Will Hazel return to the Emmerdale cast again? Something tells us this story isn’t done…

Emmerdale’s Rebecca Starker as Manpreet Jutla (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker)

Rishi’s ex-wife, GP Manpreet was exposed by Jai as a spending addict.

She stole £1000 from the factory to fund her shopping habit, but Rishi stood by her and paid off her debts when he found out.

Manpreet left Rishi after revealing she didn’t love him any more. She realised her true feelings after ex-flame Charles moved to the area.

After realising her sister, Meena, was a murderer, Manpreet found herself being held captive.

Although Meena’s plan was foiled by Liam, Manpreet ended up in a coma after being hit by a car.

She survived and gave evidence against Meena in court.

Meena then confessed she had killed their dad and took Manpreet hostage again.

Fortunately Meena was caught and sentenced to 75 years in prison…

Meanwhile, Manpreet is seeking comfort in Charles’ arms.

Vicar Charles lost his partner Andrea, but moved on with Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale cast 2023: Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin)

Local vicar Charles, played by Kevin Mathurin, arrived in the village to preside over the wedding of Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk when Harriet pulled out at the last minute.

He has a son, Ethan, and has recently found out he also has a daughter called Naomi.

Charles was in a relationship with the late Andrea Tate when she died, but has history with Manpreet, whose feelings for him have been rekindled.

They are back together and he is supporting her through her trauma at the hands of Meena.

Charles found out he had a daughter, Naomi, last year, but chose not meet her.

However, when she went missing it was Charles who tracked her down and now is keen to build a relationship.

Lawyer Ethan is Charles’s son (Credit: ITV)

Ethan Anderson (Emile John)

Ethan, played by Emile John, is the lawyer son of Charles and Esme.

He had been searching for his mother, who left when he was young, but Meena posed as Esme so when Ethan thought he was texting his mum, he was actually messaging Meena.

Esme got in touch for real and the pair met, with Ethan discovering he also had a long-lost sister.

Ethan is dating Marcus and the pair are living together.

Things seem to be going swimmingly, except for Ethan’s pervvy boss hitting on Marcus…

Esme (played by Eva Fontaine)

Played by Eva Fontaine, Esme, is Charles’s ex-wife and Ethan’s mother.

She left Charles when pregnant with her second baby and in the throes of postnatal depression.

She gave Naomi up for adoption, but they reconnected in 2020 and now Esme wants to be a part of her son’s life again too.

Charles’s long-lost daughter Naomi is now a part of the Emmerdale cast (Credit: ITV)

Naomi Walters (Karene Peters)

Naomi was born after Esme left Charles in the 90s.

Charles didn’t know of her existence until recently and decided not to meet her.

But when she went missing, Charles tracked her down.

She was recently revealed as being present at the attack on Nicola.

Naomi was found not guilty at court and is trying to build a life in the village. She has started work as Marlon’s assistant at the Woolpack, but a feud with Rhona is set to spoil her new life.

Will she come back from it?

Charity and Ryan reconnected in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Ryan Stocks (James Moore)

Ryan is the son of Charity, the result of her rape by DI Bails, who Charity thought had died at birth.

She discovered Ryan had lived and they were reunited in 2018. Ryan is witty, quick and gives as good as he gets.

After a quiet time, he was revealed as the new owner of the Woolpack alongside Charity.

He got the money after adoptive mum Irene Stocks died.

Ryan knows Mack has cheated on Charity, but is staying quiet – for now…

How long will Billy and Dawn be happy? (Credit: ITV)

Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle)

Billy was released from prison and arrived in Emmerdale on Christmas Day 2018.

Jessie’s son, Ellis‘s brother, Billy didn’t receive a welcome reception from everyone – Ellis wanted nothing to do with him, and it turned out he was involved in Aaron Dingle’s bullying when he was in prison.

Billy’s spent a lot of time trying to make it straight.

He embarked on a fling with Meena, but his heart lay with Dawn. The pair got engaged on New Year’s Eve, leaving Meena heartbroken and thirsty for blood.

Billy and Dawn managed to have their romantic Valentine’s Day wedding before being kidnapped by Meena on the way to their reception.

Billy survived and wants to adopt Lucas, and now they’ve taken on Clemmie too.

But how long will this happy family unit last?

Dean Andrew as Will Taylor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews)

Will is Dawn’s father and the former partner of Harriet.

Harriet was undercover when they were married and was pivotal in Will being arrested.

The couple tried again when he came to Emmerdale, but her affair with DI Malone ended things for good. Although Will helped her and Dawn cover up dodgy Malone’s murder, he’s moved on with Kim Tate.

Things were a bit rocky as he grew closer to Bernice, however, he eventually chose Kim.

The pair got engaged at Christmas 2021 after she moved Malone’s body for him. Who says romance is dead, eh?!

They married in October 2022, but a storm hit their wedding reception and claimed lives – including that of Will’s ex Harriet.

Will blamed Kim for a time, but now they are back on track and fans have hailed them the ‘perfect match’.

Mackenzie Boyd played by Lawrence Robb (Credit: ITV)

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb)

Handsome Mackenzie shook up the Dales when he arrived searching for his long-lost sister, Moira Barton (Natalie J. Robb).

He hooked up with Charity, breaking her up from Vanessa, and the pair continued their fling in secret.

However, they were outed during survival week and tried to make a go of things in public before Vanessa returned and it was clear Charity held a torch for her still.

Mack left, but then returned and after wanting nothing to do with Charity, quickly jumped back into bed with her in a matter of weeks.

He was heartbroken when she lost their baby and wanted to try for another.

However, Charity’s reaction wasn’t what he was hoping for and he sought comfort in the arms of a mystery one-night stand, who turned out to be Chloe Harris.

She’s pregnant and wants to hold Mack to account – but what will happen when Charity inevitably finds out the truth?

Is the son of Pierce as bad as his dad? (Credit: ITV)

Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey)

Pierce Harris has managed to keep terrorising his ex-wife Rhona even from beyond the grave by bringing his son, Marcus, into her life.

After writing to her from prison, Pierce asked Rhona to help him find his son before he died.

Rhona agreed and located Marcus – played by Darcy Grey – who seems like a decent enough guy.

But now Pierce is dead, and Marcus is still in the picture and has permanently joined the Emmerdale cast. Is he about to prove the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree?

He’s currently romancing Ethan Anderson, but will it end in tears?

It turned out Mary had been hiding a big secret (Credit: ITV)

Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson)

Rhona’s free-spirited mother Mary, played by Louise Jameson, arrived to join the Emmerdale cast and ruined Rhona’s romantic proposal to Marlon.

It’s clear there’s tension between mother and daughter, but Mary has vowed to stay by Rhona’s side while she supports Marlon following his stroke.

Mary recently came out as gay and Rhona didn’t react well at first. Eventually she accepted her mum’s sexuality.

But Mary is lonely. Can she find some companionship in the village?

Suzy will cause a stir (Credit: ITV)

Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough)

Played by Martelle Edinborough, Suzy Merton joined the Emmerdale cast as a new love interest for Vanessa Woodfield.

The couple bumped into each other – quite literally – and set up a dinner date.

But when Suzy was caught out over her drug use, and part in the death of Holly Barton, she was ostracised.

Suzy has slowly managed to build some bridges, but things ended with Vanessa when she moved to Canada.

Suzy has stayed in the Emmerdale cast and has been a support to Leyla during her marriage split.

But what’s next for Suzy?

Emmerdale cast newcomers

Will Ash has joined the Emmerdale cast as Caleb Miligan (Credit: ITV)

Caleb Miligan (Will Ash)

Will Ash joined the Emmerdale cast as Caleb Miligan on Christmas Day 2022.

He is the long-lost brother and Cain and Chas via Faith.

Although Caleb seems like a nice guy, there’s bad history between him and Cain, who is insistent his family stay away from Caleb.

It turned out Cain had taken the fall for Caleb and served time in prison for him.

Is Caleb really Mr Nice Guy or is he set to destroy lives?

Nicky is the perfect nanny (Credit: ITV)

Nicky (Lewis Cope)

Male nanny, Nicky, played by Lewis Cope, has come to care for the children of Gabby Thomas and Dawn Fletcher.

He’s set to be a new love interest for Gabby, but will it end in tears or true love?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

