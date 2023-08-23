Phil Vickery snapped looking cosy with ex Fern’s best friend – after they were caught kissing

Phil Vickery has been snapped looking cosy with ex-wife Fern Britton’s pal – a year after they were caught kissing.

In September 2022, the TV chef was spotted kissing Lorraine Stanton in what appeared to be a public display of affection. Both denied romance rumours and the kissing snaps emerged after Phil and Fern announced their split after more than 20 years together.

But now, a year on, and Phil has linked up with Lorraine once more, while at the Southport Flower Show.

Phil Vickery spotted with ex-wife Fern Britton’s pal

Reports suggest that Phil and Lorraine spent the day together at the event. Phil was booked for a cooking performance while Lorraine allegedly watched on.

The two were spotted sitting together and ordering a drink. Unlike the infamous kissing pics, it seemed the pair refrained from any PDAs. A source told the Daily Mail: “When Phil had finished, they went for a coffee and then for a beer.”

Pics emerged of Phil Vickery kissing Fern Britton’s pal

The former This Morning star, 65, and hubby of 20 years Phil met on the programme Ready, Steady, Cook and tied the knot in 2000. But in 2020 the pair confirmed that they were going their separate ways.

Then, last year, in pictures obtained by The Sun, Phil was seen sharing a kiss with Lorraine. The pair were allegedly seen enjoying a walk before they disappeared into a home in Mayfair.

A source claimed at the time: “They look like teenagers in love and that will be just so hurtful for Fern.” According to the publication, Fern and Lorraine were close pals. They’ve been spotted enjoying drinks together, as well as being seen in the Lake District with each other.

“They are two of the most important people in her life and them behaving this way in public will feel like a betrayal,” added the source.

Fern breaks silence on kissing pics

After the images emerged online, Fern was the first to take to social media to share her feelings. Appearing to deny claims that Phil and Lorraine are together, she tweeted: “Good morning all. Just to clear up any concerns. It is not true.”

Fern previously confessed that moving on from her marriage had been a struggle for her. She told Woman and Home: “People say they bounce back from a long relationship, but it takes a while. The rebound is difficult. You chuck the pebble in the pond, but the ripples go on for a very long time.

“It’s been a long time getting to the dawn but I’m in another brand-new chapter and do feel it will be all right. I have a lot of peace in my life. I’m doing more yoga, meditation and walking ­— a bit of self-care.”

