Fern Britton breaks silence following claims ex-husband Phil Vickery ‘kissed her friend’

TV’s Fern Britton has broken her silence following claims her ex-husband Phil Vickery was seen kissing her friend.

Reports claimed that This Morning star Phil, 61, was seen sharing a smooch with Lorraine Stanton in London this week.

The pair were reportedly seen enjoying a walk before they disappeared into a home in Mayfair.

A source had told The Sun: “They look like teenagers in love and that will be just so hurtful for Fern.

“Phil and Lorraine kissing on the street like this will be heartbreaking for poor Fern.

Phil Vickery has been seen kissing a woman (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery

According to the publication, Fern and Lorraine are close pals.

They’ve been spotted enjoying drinks together, as well as being seen in the Lake District with each other.

“They are two of the most important people in her life and them behaving this way in public will feel like a betrayal,” added the source.

However, seemingly in response to the claims, Fern took to social media on Friday morning.

Appearing to deny claims that Phil and Lorraine are together, she tweeted: “Good morning all. Just to clear up any concerns. It is not true,” as she tagged the publication.

ED! has contacted reps for Fern and Phil for comment.

Good morning all. Just to clear up any concerns re @TheSun front page. It is not true. 🤓 — Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) September 30, 2022

This Morning stars Phil and Fern separated after 20 years in 2020.

Fern previously confessed that moving on from her marriage had been a struggle for her.

She told Woman and Home: “People say they bounce back from a long relationship, but it takes a while. The rebound is difficult. You chuck the pebble in the pond, but the ripples go on for a very long time.

“It’s been a long time getting to the dawn but I’m in another brand-new chapter and do feel it will be all right. I have a lot of peace in my life. I’m doing more yoga, meditation and walking ­— a bit of self-care.”

Earlier this year, Fern shared that she missed the friendship and close bond she had enjoyed with Phil.

She told Weekend Magazine: “We had a wonderful time. We were the best of friends. And I miss that friendship. But there comes a point when the children are substantially off your hands and you look at each other and wonder where you are going to go from here.”

Fern Britton is reportedly pals with Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s been very hard’

Fern previously upheaved her life and decided to move to the coast of Cornwall.

The 64-year-old told Good Housekeeping: “The last three years have been very hard; I lost my parents, I lost my marriage. I lost my other home in Buckinghamshire, too, because Phil [Vickery, Fern’s ex-husband] lives there now and I’m in Cornwall.”

“My approach has always been, head down, keep going, and for the first time in my life, I’m thinking, ‘Hang on, where shall I go now?’ – and that’s quite nice. Suddenly, the world is my oyster,” she added.

Phil and Fern shocked fans when they announced their split back in 2020.

They said in a joint social media statement at the time: “After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.

“We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support.”

Read more: Fern Britton supported by fans as she shares health update after feeling ‘exhausted’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.