Fern Britton supported by fans as she shares health update after feeling ‘exhausted’

Fern Britton has given social media fans a health update after previously revealing she is suffering with COVID.

The TV fave, 64, revealed last Sunday (June 26) morning she has been struck down with coronavirus.

She complained about feeling “pretty grim” and “exhausted”, with other symptoms including blocked ears, a sore throat and aching muscles.

However, she didn’t actually test positive until a few hours later after informing fans about her ailments.

And now presenter Fern has brought her Twitter followers up to date with how she’s doing, several days on.

Fern Britton has addressed her health on Twitter (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Fern Britton health update

By Wednesday (June 29), it seems Fern’s symptoms had changed a little.

She tweeted earlier this week: “Today my body aches from the waist down and shoulders up. You?”

A few days on from that and indications are Fern may still be infectious.

She shared the latest developments on her condition alongside a clip of plants in her garden on Friday (July 1) afternoon.

Fern wrote in her post: “Still COVID positive so have enjoyed some fresh air in the garden xx Hope you are feeling ok?”

Still covid positive so have enjoyed some fresh air in the garden xx Hope you are feeling ok? pic.twitter.com/LlEmks8owb — Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) July 1, 2022

Fans send well wishes

Hundreds of followers reacted to Fern’s tweet – and several also took the time to type their best wishes to her.

Others compared symptoms and anecdotes about people they knew also suffering with the virus.

“Still testing positive and feeling under par here but feeling hopeful,” one respondent tweeted to Fern.

“Hope you soon feel better, my sister in law has it as well x,” added someone else.

Fern has been deluged with messages from concerned fans (Credit: Splashnews.com)

A third said: “Get well soon Fern, lots of people I know have it or have had it recently. It’s rife.”

Aww get well soon. Sending my best wishes to you.

Another concerned fan wrote: “Aww get well soon. Sending my best wishes to you xx.”

“Sorry to hear you’re still positive Fern, hope you’re not feeling too bad,” tweeted yet another.

Someone else told her: “Take it easy Fern.”

And another social media user posted: “Fingers crossed you are Covid negative soon.”

