Fern Britton’s friend breaks her silence following Phil Vickery ‘kiss’ claims

The friend of Fern Britton has broken her silence after reportedly being seen ‘kissing’ Phil Vickery.

Reports claimed that This Morning star Phil, 61, was seen sharing a smooch with Lorraine Stanton in London this week.

This Morning stars Phil and Fern separated after 20 years in 2020.

A source had told The Sun: “They look like teenagers in love and that will be just so hurtful for Fern.

“Phil and Lorraine kissing on the street like this will be heartbreaking for poor Fern.

After the images emerged online, Fern was the first to take to social media to share her feelings.

Appearing to deny claims that Phil and Lorraine are together, she tweeted: “Good morning all. Just to clear up any concerns. It is not true.”

Lorraine Stanton breaks silence over Phil Vickery claims

Following Fern’s tweet, now Lorraine has broken her silence to share more insight into the alleged incident.

She told Mail Online that it’s been a “difficult time” for her and confirmed that her marriage appears to be over.

However, she insisted that the latest pictures have nothing to do with the breakdown in her marriage.

“It’s a difficult time for me and the family. I don’t actually live in the marital home anymore and it’s got nothing to do with the latest incident over the pictures,” she said.

“We are going through a grieving period as a family, and I’ve also just lost my stepfather. My children are feeling very vulnerable, and they are very upset about the whole situation.”

Lorraine’s husband Simon, when asked about the pictures, added: “I don’t know when I’ll be in a position to speak to my wife about them. I’m not at home and the moment and neither is my wife; she hasn’t been there for a while.”

Phil and Fern shocked fans when they announced their split back in 2020.

They said in a joint social media statement at the time: “After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.

“We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support.”

Fern Britton on her life after Phil Vickery split

Meanwhile, Fern previously ditched her old life and decided to move to the coast of Cornwall.

Following the breakdown of her marriage, the TV presenter wanted to start over.

The 64-year-old told Good Housekeeping: “The last three years have been very hard; I lost my parents, I lost my marriage. I lost my other home in Buckinghamshire, too, because Phil lives there now and I’m in Cornwall.”

“My approach has always been, head down, keep going, and for the first time in my life, I’m thinking, ‘Hang on, where shall I go now?’ – and that’s quite nice. Suddenly, the world is my oyster,” she added.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

