Fern Britton shocks fans with her ‘trim’ appearance in new photo: ‘You look so much younger!’

Fern Britton shocked her Instagram followers with her “trim” appearance in a new photo today (Thursday, July 27).

Fans of the 66-year-old were quick to compliment her in the comment section!

Fern Britton stuns Instagram followers with ‘trim’ appearance

This morning saw Fern take to Instagram to share a new snap with her 100k followers.

The former This Morning star uploaded a snap of herself posing in the mirror in her home.

Fern can be seen wearing a denim jacket, green scarf, and stripy black and white trousers.

Tagging the brand she got the clothes from, Fern captioned the post saying: “Stripey linen trews and soft scarf.”

“Barbara’s litter tray just out of shot. I’ll get that damn #Loreal contract if it kills me,” she added in the comments.

Fern Britton Instagram followers gush over star’s appearance

It’s safe to say that her post went down a treat with her followers! Plenty of them took to the comment section to gush over Fern’s appearance.

“Ooh! Scrolling as you do (rainy weather) and a model pops up….,” one follower commented. “Proving glamorous ladies enjoy the comforts of a homily life. Love the whole photo,” another said to the former This Morning star.

“You look fabulous Fern [love heart emoji] super trim, but above all your beauty from within shines through,” a third gushed.

“You look sooooo much younger Fern,” another wrote. “You’re looking amazing, what’s your secret?” a fifth asked.

“Very stylish. You look really good,” another said.

Fern issues update on Phillip Schofield friendship

Fern’s Instagram post comes not long after she provided an update on her friendship with Phillip Schofield. In an interview with Good Housekeeping, she revealed that she and Phillip don’t really speak any more.

“We were involved in the show and mates at the time, but we don’t really [speak anymore],” she confessed.

“My time at This Morning was marvellous and I adored the 10 years I was there,” she then continued.

“I feel you should never look back. I don’t think I’d be able to turn the clock back; it wouldn’t work that way,” she then said.

