Katie Price dealt huge blow as surrogate ‘pulls out’ and accuses star of ‘disrespecting her’

Earlier this week, it was reported that Katie Price has signed a fan to “act as surrogate” in a bid for her to have her “sixth and seventh” babies.

However, it doesn’t seem as though this will be happening now. It’s now been reported that the glamour model’s surrogate has “pulled out” after accusing Katie of “disrespecting” her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price signs fan to ‘act as surrogate’

Glamour model Katie has reportedly signed a fan up to act as a surrogate in a bid for her to have her sixth and seventh babies.

The 45-year-old is believed to have wanted a child with Carl Woods for some time. The couple are now reportedly turning to surrogacy after a failed IVF attempt last year.

“I tried IVF last year and it failed – so I’m going to try again, try again,” Katie said on her podcast recently.

Now, it’s been revealed that Katie has signed a fan to carry her sixth child.

Katie signed a fan to act as a surrogate (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Katie Price hoping for twins from surrogate

Speaking to The Sun, the source claimed: “Katie’s signed up a fan of hers to act as a surrogate – this woman has been over to stay at Katie’s house and babysat her kids before.”

They then continued. “It’s all back on track now Katie and Carl have reunited. They’re both really excited about it. Katie’s shopping around a reality show again now – she’s burned bridges at a few TV channels but she thinks a show following her surrogacy journey will have fans tuning in,” they alleged.

“She’s saying that she hopes the surrogate has twins – so Katie’s sixth and seventh children could be here by next year!”

Peter Andre‘s ex-wife spoke about her surrogacy plans during a podcast appearance back in April.

Katie said: “I have got a surrogate, I haven’t got any eggs anymore. I’m 44. I want another baby so what am I supposed to do? I can’t pop it out.”

Katie then continued. “I have got this lady, it will be my egg – she’s been a fan of mine for years and she does do surrogacy. If I was with someone it would be with them, if not it would be a sperm donor.”

Further woes for Katie (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie’s surrogate ‘pulls out’

However, as reported by the MailOnline, Katie’s surrogate has “pulled out”. The woman, whose identity is as yet unknown, has accused the glamour model of “disrespecting her”. She also allegedly claims that Katie treated her and her four children “like [bleep]”.

She reportedly now feels “upset” for “wasting almost a year of her time”. The woman allegedly believes this year could have been spent bonding with someone who “would have appreciated using a surrogate”.

“Katie’s surrogate feels completely let down. She sacrificed a lot of time and energy getting to know Katie and verbally agreeing to carry her baby, which is a huge decision,” a source told the publication.

“As a fan of Katie’s, this was something that she wanted to do until they finally met in person, and she was treated appallingly,” they then continued.

“The surrogate feels she was disrespected by Katie, who also didn’t make her children feel welcome and she certainly wasn’t appreciated, considering the sacrifice she was willing to make,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Read more: Katie Price gets real about why she hasn’t got many friends: ‘I’ve lost so many people’

What do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know!