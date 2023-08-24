The latest Katie Price news has seen the star reveal the sad reality of going from the toast of the town to feeling lonely.

The former glamour model is known for speaking honestly, and her podcast, The Katie Price Show, has become a platform for the star to share all.

In a recent episode titled Party Girl, the TV personality spoke candidly about partying “back in the day”. As well as that, she spoke about her lifestyle as she ages.

Katie Price has spoken candidly about swapping her party days for nights at home (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie bares all

The episode synopsis reads: “I was known as the ultimate party girl back in the day – so this week, I’m giving you an exclusive invite into my party days! Soph and I chat about everything from milestone birthdays, kids’ parties, baby showers and of course, those infamous celeb parties!”

Katie co-hosted the podcast with her sister Sophie, and after a quick intro where they discussed Katie’s newfound “love” of TikTok, they moved on to the theme of the episode.

I just love being at home.

She reminisced about her heyday and said: “What I’ve found, for years and years and years, I’d be the one putting on the parties, Halloween parties, New Year’s Eve parties and summer parties.”

The star revealed the sad truth about never being invited to parties in return.

Katie continued: “I would go all out, caterers, music, the lot, it would cost me a fortune, and I just found, not that I care, but I’d never get invited to one, and no one else had parties for me to go to.”

“I just feel it would be nice for me to go somewhere where I can relax.”

The downside to throwing her lavish parties was all the “cleaning up” and that some people would “just take the [bleep]”. Her sister Sophie chimed in that it would mean her house would end up as a “[bleep]hole”.

Would Katie throw another party?

The former I’m A Celebrity star did divulge that she missed throwing her parties, though.

“I thought the other day I should do another one?” she told Sophie. However, opening up about her lack of friends, the model added: “But I don’t know of many people I would invite any more because I’ve lost so many people on the path, who I’ve got rid of out of my life. Don’t trust people.”

She would however throw a small event. Katie said: “I don’t want to do it any more – I don’t mind a BBQ. I do love them. I do miss it [parties].

While chatting with her sister she realised a startling fact. She added: “I can’t remember the last time I went to an event in London. I can’t even remember my last red carpet event.”

The 45-year-old model is living with her fiancé Carl Woods in Essex at present. She will soon appear in court over her £3.2 million debt repayment.

