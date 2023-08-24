Peter Andre tells daughter Princess ‘I’m proud of you anyway’ as she opens GCSE results

She might have famous parents but Princess Andre still has to experience the dreaded GCSE results day and tell Mum and Dad her grades just like the rest of us.

Along with 16 year olds across the country, Katie Price and Peter Andre‘s daughter today (August 25) discovered the outcome of her GCSE exams. And as if that wasn’t already stressful enough in itself, she chose to livestream the moment to the world.

Peter Andre’s daughter Princess got her GCSE results today (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Andre reacts to GCSE grades

Princess invited her 645k followers onto an Instagram Live earlier today, so that they could watch her react to her exam results in real time.

Dad Peter joined her in the car as she opened her all-important envelope, making sure to remind her first: “It’s important to know that you worked really hard for what you got.”

Princess then went on to reveal she’d been awarded: “A 3 in Business, a 3 in Drama, a 5 in English, 6 in Fashion, 4 in Music and a 3 in Geography and Maths.”

If that means nothing to you, then don’t worry, because Princess is on hand to translate.

“Basically, the way it works: a 4 is a pass and then below a 4 is a fail and a 9 is the highest you can get,” she explained.

While this means that Princess unfortunately failed four of her exams, she told fans that she is “fine” with this, only being “annoyed at maths because I have to re-take it”.

“I hate maths, I never get maths,” she also added. We feel you, girl!

Peter Andre is one proud dad! (Credit: Instagram)

“Yeah but you got close, you got really close,” her celeb dad encouraged, sharing that Princess was only a few marks off passing. “I saw you working hard, that’s more important, you worked hard.”

“I’m proud of you anyway, I am,” he told his daughter, before promising to take her to McDonald’s as a much-deserved reward.

