Peter Andre explains VERY strict sleepover rules for daughter Princess’ boyfriend

Peter Andre has revealed his rather strict rules for his daughter Princess when her beau comes over to visit.

The 50-year-old hunk, is a proud dad to children Junior, 18, and Princess, 16 – whom he shares with ex Katie Price. As well as his two younger kids Amelia and Theo with his wife Emily.

In May, budding star Princess went public with her first boyfriend. And it’s fair to say Pete has been struggling to come to terms with her growing up. So much so, that now, Pete has now insisted that he won’t be allowing sleepovers for the time being.

Peter Andre on his strict rules for Princess

Earlier this year, Peter spilled the tea on Princess’ budding romance, saying he was “stressing like you would not believe”. The young couple have since been seen out in public several times. And now, in a new interview with MailOnline, Peter spoke about his strict rules.

“My rules in my house are very straightforward. Everyone knows them, it’s not even a question. With boyfriends or girlfriends, it’s downstairs, doors are open and it’s daytime,” he said. The I’m A Celebrity star added: “Down the line, if there is a sleepover, one can sleep downstairs.”

Explaining why those are his rules, Pete said: “We have younger children too and you don’t want them seeing things. If the relationship ends and then you bring someone else in, it doesn’t look right and as far as the little kids are concerned it’s always a friend is over. I have strict rules when it comes to that but like I said, downstairs, doors open and daytime.”

‘I’m not happy about this at all,’ says Peter

Despite his strict rules, Peter previously revealed that conversations with his wife and Princess‘ step-mum Emily forced him to rethink the old-fashioned values he previously held.

Speaking to Woman’s Magazine, he said: “Emily really made me realise that I can’t treat her differently to how I treated Junior at that age. That’s where my old-school mentality had to change. It took a while, but I’ve got there.”

Still, Peter still didn’t take the news of Princess’ boyfriend well, adding to the publication: “I’m not happy about this at all. I’m struggling beyond belief, but that’s life.” He went on to discuss how he is handling the matter. Peter added: “We’ve had many chats. I have very strict rules in my house. I had this rule that would never have a boyfriend until she was 38, and now she’s 16 and she’s talking about boys.”

