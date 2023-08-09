Peter Andre breaks silence on claims of ‘rift’ with This Morning’s Gino D’Acampo

Peter Andre has spoken out about claims of a “rift” with This Morning chef Gino D’Acampo after some cooking comments.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 50, previously revealed on This Morning that he and the TV chef had some disagreements about Peter’s cooking skills.

Peter, who starred on Cooking with the Stars, appeared on This Morning to cook for hosts Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary.

Peter Andre on ‘rift’ with This Morning’s Gino D’Acampo

Speaking about the reports of him and Gino having a “rift”, Peter wrote in his New Magazine column: “There was a funny story in the press last week that there’s a ‘rift’ between me and Gino D’Acampo, but obviously that couldn’t be further from the truth! Basically he wants to admit that he loves my cooking, but he can’t bring himself to do it.”

He added: “Gino and his family are like family to me. He’s like my brother – but as I always say, Greeks do it better. Admittedly not pasta.”

Peter Andre’s comments on This Morning

When Peter appeared on This Morning to cook for Holly and Dermot, Peter said: “I know you have Gino here, and let me tell you about Gino. I remember he came to my house once and I made him a pasta. He started telling me how I’m doing it wrong.”

“That doesn’t sound like him at all,” Dermot joked.

But obviously that couldn’t be further from the truth!

Peter continued: “I said to him, ‘Sit down’, obviously politely, I said, ‘Sit down, let me make you the Greek pasta and then you can tell me what you think. And he had it and he was telling me how wrong it was, and then he went back for seconds!”

Holly then asked: “So, what’s in the Greek pasta?,” to which Peter replied: “It’s just done with Greek love.”

