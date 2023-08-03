Peter Andre ‘struggling beyond belief’ over daughter Princess’ new boyfriend: ‘I have very strict rules in my house’

Peter Andre has revealed that he is “struggling beyond belief” over his daughter Princess having her first boyfriend.

The Mysterious Girl singer shares the 16-year-old and Princess’ 18-year-old brother Junior with ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter Andre isn’t happy about his daughter Princess having a boyfriend (Credit: YouTube)

While Katie has had Princess practising her ‘Love Island walk’, it seems dad is a bit more reluctant to see her growing up.

Peter Andre not happy about Princess’ new boyfriend?

Peter spilled the tea on Princess’ budding romance earlier this year, saying he was “stressing like you would not believe”. The young couple have sincce been seen out in public several times.

In a new interview with Woman’s Magazine, protective dad Peter admitted he still isn’t taking the new development well.

“I’m not happy about this at all,” He said. “I’m struggling beyond belief, but that’s life.”

Princess Andre recently revealed she is dating her first boyfriend (Credit: YouTube)

He went on to discuss how he is handling the matter.

I have many strict rules in my house.

Peter added: “We’ve had many chats. I have very strict rules in my house. I had this rule that would never have a boyfriend until she was 38, and now she’s 16 and she’s talking about boys!’

Peter also revealed that conversations with his wife and Princess‘ step-mum Emily have forced him to rethink old-fashioned values he previously held.

“Emily really made me realise that I can’t treat her differently to how I treated Junior at that age. That’s where my old school mentality had to change. It took a while, but I’ve got there,” he said.

Princess is currently holidaying with her dad and his wife. Fans couldn’t believe how much she resembles her famous parents in recent Instagram photos.

