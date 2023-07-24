Junior and Princess Andre defended as troll takes aim over I’m A Celebrity revelation

Junior and Princess Andre have been defended by fans of their mum Katie Price after a troll criticised their desire to go on I’m A Celebrity….

Speaking with her sister Sophie Price on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, Katie Price revealed that her two children with ex-husband Peter Andre would like to go on the show.

Katie shares Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with the singer. As fans will know, the former couple met on the third series of the show in 2004.

Junior and Princess Andre – with Peter and his wife Emily – want to join I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price latest: Junior and Princess in I’m A Celebrity revelation

Speaking on her podcast, Katie said: “I’m A Celebrity has to be the best reality show. Junior and Princess want to do I’m A Celebrity. I just hope the show’s around long enough for them, because I think the show has gone downhill a bit, personally.

“You really are flown out in like a little jungle. The challenges are real. You really do starve and if you don’t get starved you really do eat rice and beans.”

Katie then added: “And it’s just a show where you’re really out there sleeping in the middle of nowhere. You start actually hearing nature. You know when the crickets are coming. The smell of the bonfire, I’ll never forget that. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Katie Price Show (@thekatiepriceshow)

Junior and Princess trolled

Under the clip, one of Katie’s followers took issue with the fact the teens would like to follow in their famous mum and dad’s footsteps and sign up for the show – because they’re not actually famous in their own right.

As a result, they commented under the clip: “The word celebrity gives away who can go on there. And Princess and Junior are not celebrities.”

This led to many fans coming to Junior and Princess’s defence. One said: “Junior has a very good music career….people know him… that’s what a celebrity is. Actually, not to mention Princess is a model for a big brand. She’s also known and that too is a sort of celebrity.”

Another wrote: “Get a dictionary and look up the word troll.” A third then added: “To be fair Pete had only had one really good song out here when he was in IAC and was classed as a celebrity.” “Do you think the past few years they’ve all been celebrities?!” another then laughed.

Read more: ‘Disappointed’ Katie Price ‘not being big-headed’ as she reveals why she was ‘banned’ from Barbie premiere

So what do you think? Would you watch the pair on I’m a Celeb? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.