‘Disappointed’ Katie Price ‘not being big-headed’ as she reveals why she was ‘banned’ from Barbie premiere

Katie Price has hinted at why she thinks she was ‘banned’ from the Barbie premiere that generated a ton of news headlines last week.

The movie, which hits cinemas for the public today (July 21), had its premiere in Leicester Square on July 12.

While many stars, such as Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Amanda Holden were in attendance, one person that was missing was Katie Price. And she’s convinced she knows why…

Katie Price has opened up about not being invited to the Barbie premiere in Leicester Square (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Disappointed’ Katie Price not invited to Barbie premiere

Speaking on her Katie Price podcast, Katie expressed that she was disappointed about not getting an invite due to her love for Barbie.

She said: “I’m really disappointed I haven’t gone to the Barbie movie [premiere]. I didn’t get an invite, everyone. I’m not big headed, but what does annoy me is people go to film premieres half the time because they want to be pictured on the red carpet, that’s why they make an effort with what they wear.”

Katie Price revealed that she always overshadows other celebrities on red carpets (Credit: Cover Images)

Why didn’t Katie get an invite?

Speaking about how she always overshadows the rest of the celebrities on the red carpet, Katie added: “Every time I’ve been on the red carpet, I don’t know why, but I always overshadow whoever is in it. I get the most press.

“The whole point of doing film premieres is surely for press. Everyone knows I was glam and I love the Barbie. I would’ve been a perfect person to go there because I would’ve been so over the top with the Barbie. It’s like, the snobbery that goes on in this industry is just ridiculous.”

She then went on to reveal how she’d have covered up her recent surgery.

“I would’ve got a Barbie mask to put on to cover the nose. Anyway, it don’t matter. I’ll look at the pictures and look how [bleep] people look.”

