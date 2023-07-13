15 best pictures of celebrities getting their Barbie on

Barbie has officially taken over the European premiere in all its glory! Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the new Hollywood film hits cinemas on July 21.

To celebrate The Barbie’s European premiere in London last night (July 12), a host of celebs pulled out their best pink-themed outfits, and famous faces could be seen donning their best interpretation of the Barbiecore trend.

Molly-Mae Hague

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague wore a stunning Sherri Hill gown. The muted rosy dress had multiple frilled layers, as well as a thick waistband to give definition and was paired with diamond hoop earrings. After giving birth to baby Bambi in January, Molly-Mae, 24, looked every bit the glam mum.

We’re obsessed!

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (@ekinsuofficial)

Love Island 2022 winner and Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su had a shock when Hollywood A-Lister and Love Island superfan Margot fangirled over her! In what must have been a surreal moment, the two-time Oscar nominee was starstruck as she met stars of the ITV reality show.

And Ekin-Su’s outfit lived up to expectation as she wore a stunning, pink mini sparkly dress! Can you get any more Barbie?

Davide Sanclimenti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davide Sanclimenti (@davidesancli)

Wearing a pale blue suit, co-winner Davide looked suave as he posed for selfies with a beaming Margot Robbie! Now we could see him as Ken, right?! What a time to be alive!

Dua Lipa

Just wow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Singer Dua Lipa went full sparkles with a stunning sheer chainmail dress at the world premiere at the weekend. The metallic blush outfit was custom-made by Bottega Veneta, and paired with a pair of metallic stilettos, she wasn’t wearing much else – that girl knows how to turn heads!

At the European premiere last night, Dua wore a stunning patterned dress, featuring pink, green and purple. We have one word – WOW.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie in a Vivienne Westwood gown (Credit: Splash News)

The star of the show, Australian actress Margot Robbie looked stunning – as always. Heavily influenced by the Enchanted Evening Barbie, her outfit for the UK premiere was designed by Vivienne Westwood. With ruffle trims, a huge train and a silk flower, she looked flawless as she traversed the pink carpet.

She’s everything.

Georgia Toffolo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Toffolo (@georgiatoffolo)

I’m A Celeb star Georgia Toffolo, aka Toff, also went all out! She brought the fun in a hot pink Selezza tulle minidress, and diamante bag, and posting on Instagram, she wrote: “Life in plastic is fantastic.”

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden and 11-year-old daughter Hollie, who wore a Dolce and Gabbana co-ord (Credit: Splash News)

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden stood out from the crowd in a skintight hot pink mini dress. She paired the figure-hugging creation with full-arm gloves and skimpy heels, finished off with a large diamond ring. The 52-year-old, who loves to shock fans with her controversial clothing choices, attended with her 11-year-old daughter Hollie.

Both of them look stunning!

AJ Odudu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Odudu (@ajodudu)

Big Brother host AJ Odudu looked unreal in a cut-out two-tone mini dress, as she posed for photos with the main lady.

The Strictly Come Dancing star didn’t disappoint fans as one gushed: “You both look amazing…. Two barbies.”

Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark’s own Barbie was released in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Meanwhile, presenter Rylan attended the premiere with a friend. Wearing a striking white shirt with thick black piping, he showed off a selection of silver chains across his chest. Is that Ken?

Rylan, who actually has his own Barbie, added a pair of black leather trousers, heeled boots as well as a statement silver belt. What a look!

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Never do anything by halves 💅🏼🎤 https://t.co/1Vk1w6YwCI — Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) July 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg looked iconic in her News Anchor Barbie outfit. She donned a baby pink blazer with black piping, pale pink skirt and black block heels, as well as a microphone, of course.

Nadine Coyle

Nadine Coyle at Barbie premiere (Credit: Splash News)

Another celeb immortalised as a Barbie, Nadine Coyle wowed at the European premiere. Wearing a scoop-necked black top and hot pink suit, 38-year-old Girls Aloud singer Nadine looked incredible.

Millie Court

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Court (@milliegracecourt)

Love Islander Millie Court stunned in a revealing shimmery gold dress. The incredible outfit had a cut-out neckline, with a thigh split, and was accessorised with heart-shaped earrings.

Vogue Williams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Sporting a shimmery, mini pink dress, Vogue was the definition of Barbie as she got ready to hit the premiere. Stunning!

We need more gold, please!

Liberty Poole

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liberty (@libertypoolex)

Another Love Island alumni posed for photos with Margot. Liberty Poole wore a fabulous asymetrical beaded mini dress. Posting on Instagram, she shared a sweet snap of herself at four year old, sat on her bed in her Barbie themed room – adorable!

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling lived up to his character Ken! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And last, but certainly not least, is Ryan Gosling. Of course, he stars alongside Margot as Ken. He opted for a blue suit for the European premiere and lived up to his character.

Just perfection.

Read more: REVIEW: The Barbie movie is everything – and these fans reactions will 100% make you see it

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.