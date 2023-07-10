REVIEW: The Barbie movie is everything – and these fans reactions will 100% make you see it

Reviews for The Barbie movie are in – and the general consensus is very, very positive!

Fans are delighted that the much-anticipated film is shaping up to be a good one. Here are some of our favourite fan reactions which will 100% make you want to go and see it!

The Barbie movie is out later this month (Credit: Warner Bros. Picture / YouTube)

The Barbie movie reviews are in…

Later this month will see Barbie hit the big screen, with Margot Robbie in the titular role. She is joined by Ryan Gosling as Ken. Other stars involved in the film include Sex Education stars Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, as well as Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, and Dua Lipa.

The movie had a premiere in Los Angeles last night (Sunday, July 9). Reviews from the premiere came in today, and the reaction has been very positive. There have even been Oscar nomination calls for Robbie and Gosling.

“‘Barbie’ is perfection,” a review published by Variety says. “The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play.”

“It’s overblown fun with a feminist twist,” a review from Rotten Tomatoes then said. Meanwhile, Time magazine said the movie is “a fun yet self-aware romp”.

“It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run,” a review from ScreenRant said.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s performances have been praised (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / YouTube)

Fans react to The Barbie movie reviews

Fans were delighted to hear that the Barbie movie reviews are positive. Many took to Twitter to react to the news…

“The Barbie reviews are in and as expected it’s the best movie ever,” one fan tweeted.

“POSITIVE REVIEWS FOR BARBIE OH I PLANNED THIS,” a third then gushed.

“Good reviews for Barbie are coming in, Ryan Gosling already getting oscar buzz, Greta’s got 3 for 3 under her belt, yeah, it’s definitely the movie of the year, I’m coming out of that theatre as a changed person,” another then said.

Barbie is one of the most anticipated movies of the year (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / YouTube)

Fans can’t wait!

The reactions didn’t stop there though!

“Margot Robbie’s crown jewel performance (Oscars here we come). It’s super fun, endearing & magical with a 3rd act that’ll beach you off. This isn’t just another comedy, it’s Greta Gerwig’s BEST movie ever!!” another fan tweeted.

“BARBIE GETTING ALL FANTASTIC REVIEWS WE WOONNNNNNNNNNN,” another then gushed.

“Most reviews loving Barbie and saying it’s funny, beautiful and profound…… WE’RE THRIVING,” another then said.

“Barbie is getting positive reviews I officially won,” another then said.

The Barbie Movie is in theatres from July 21.

