Harvey Price in kitchen and Katie Price posing
Harvey Price hits back in live video as trolls make awful comment about his mum Katie Price

That told them!

By Gabrielle Cracknell

In the latest Harvey Price news, the 21 year old has hit back at trolls in a live video following hateful comments about his mum.

Katie Price‘s eldest son has a rare genetic condition called Prader-Willi syndrome. He is also on the autism spectrum and partially blind.

Katie Price and Harvey int he kitchen
Katie Price was told that she “doesn’t deserve” Harvey (Credit: YouTube)

In a horrible case of trolling yesterday, Katie was told that she “doesn’t deserve” to have her son. Safe to say, both she and Harvey did not stand for it.

Harvey Price hits back at trolls

The comment came as Katie recently hosted a TikTok live stream with son Harvey. The mum of five loves her TikTok lives, often using them as an opportunity to answer questions from fans.

This has previously stirred up drama, when Katie has made controversial comments about her ex-husband Peter Andre.

As usual, the comments from fans immediately came flooding in. But one particularly unpleasant one caught Katie’s attention.

They said I shouldn’t have Harvey

“Harv, do you want to know what they just said? They said I shouldn’t have Harvey…” Katie brought the comment to her son’s attention.

She asked Harvey: “What do you want to say to them being horrible to you?”

To this Harvey replied, firmly, “Stop being horrible to everyone.”

Katie and Harvey Price sitting on the sofa
Harvey Price shut down his mum’s haters on TikTok (Credit: YouTube)

Katie then recalled the iconic moment when Harvey greeted trolls with “Hello you [bleep]s” on Loose Women back in 2016.

Hello you [bleep]s

“What did you say on Loose Women?” She asked him.

“We don’t going to be horrible to Harvey.” Harvey replied.

“Exactly.” Said Katie, “And what did you say that wasn’t a good word?” To which Harvey repeated his expletive.

Katie recently delighted fans with the news that Harvey has been awarded a Guiness World Record. He received the title for completing the longest ever drawing of a train.

Read More: Katie Price teases finally accepting Dancing On Ice gig now Phillip Schofield’s been axed

YouTube video player

