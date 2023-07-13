Katie Price shares incredible news about son Harvey: ‘I can’t believe it’

Katie Price has shared some incredible news about her son Harvey – revealing he is now a Guinness World Record holder.

The telly legend is no stranger to keeping her loyal legion of followers updated on how 21-year-old Harvey is doing.

And on Thursday (Friday 13) the mum-of-five took to her Instagram Story to proudly boast about his amazing achievement.

Katie has gushed about Harvey’s achievement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price shares amazing news about Harvey

Harvey, who has autism, set a world record for the longest drawing of a train. He broke the record with a 21.3 metre-long drawing of his favourite mode of transport.

It took Harvey four weeks to complete the Thameslink engine – complete with carriages, to beat the former record of 20 meters.

I’m absolutely thrilled for Harvey.

Guinness World Records adjudicators headed to the National Star College, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire – where Harvey lives. There they measured it with the help of staff. He was then presented with a certificate alongside Katie and his family and friends.

Harvey set a world record for the longest drawing of a train (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price’s son Harvey is now a world record holder

Katie, who proudly posed for pictures with her son, uploaded a snap of the moment on Instagram. She is also said to have gushed about the news. According to The Sun, she said: “I’m absolutely thrilled for Harvey. I can’t believe he’s got his own Guinness World Record. It’s fantastic.”

She went on: “He’s worked so hard on completing his drawing and I think he’s done amazingly well. We officially have a Guinness World Record holder in the family and everyone is so happy for him.”

Katie Price makes emotional confession about son Harvey

It comes after Katie opened up about her fears for her disabled son Harvey on The One Show in May. The TV star admitted that “it won’t be possible” for Harvey to achieve his “dream”.

The BBC show featured a segment about Harvey’s determination to get into employment. The show revealed that research shows that 86% of people with a learning disability desire a paid job, yet currently don’t have one. Katie admitted her worries and confessed she’s not sure if it’s “possible” for Harvey to have a job.

Katie’s son Harvey has septo-optic dysplasia, which affects his sight, hormones and behaviour. She confessed: “Like many other young people with a disability he’s finding it difficult making the transition into adulthood – especially when it comes to getting a job. I want nothing more than for Harvey to find his dream job – but because he needs so much support, I worry it won’t be possible.”

