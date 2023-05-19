Katie Price shares her fears for disabled son Harvey: ‘I worry it won’t be possible’

Katie Price has opened up about her fears for her disabled son Harvey on The One Show as she admitted “I worry it won’t be possible” for Harvey to achieve his “dream”.

Last night’s The One Show (May 18) featured a segment about Harvey’s determination to get into employment. The show revealed that research reveals that 86% of people with a learning disability desire a paid job, yet currently don’t have one. Katie admitted her worries and confessed she’s not sure if it’s “possible” for Harvey to have a job.

Katie Price makes emotional confession as she worries about son Harvey

Katie’s son Harvey has septo-optic dysplasia, which affects his sight, hormones and behaviour. She confessed: “Like many other young people with a disability he’s finding it difficult making the transition into adulthood – especially when it comes to getting a job. I want nothing more than for Harvey to find his dream job – but because he needs so much support, I worry it won’t be possible.”

Katie and Harvey visited a scheme in Wakefield, where they met a disabled young person named Cody, who works as a healthcare assistant in a hospital. Harvey was enthusiastic to meet Cody and ask about her job. Cody showed Harvey what she does in the hospital, as Harvey asked to have a go.

Katie later said: “I just think it’s amazing that there are places out there that can give people like Harvey the opportunity. After meeting the families today I realise that Harvey can get a fulfilling job. Hopefully, he’ll be able to get the independence he desperately strives for.”

Viewers hail Harvey Price as ‘inspiration’

Many viewers hailed Harvey Price as an “inspiration” after they watched his determination to get a full-time job. One person wrote: “Good luck to him, hope finds a job he enjoys.” Another person added: “That was a great report. Harvey has skills, he can sign. He has proved doctors wrong. I hope he finds the employment he deserves. I hope employers see this report, and take note.”

She seems like the best mum in the world with Harvey.

A third viewer said: “This is fantastic. Well done Harvey.” A fourth person added: “You can say a lot about Katie Price, but nobody can say she’s not a good mum. In fact, she seems like the best mum in the world with Harvey.”

