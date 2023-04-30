Katie Price and daughter Princess ‘in talks for new BBC show’

Katie Price and daughter Princess are reportedly in talks for a BBC documentary series about what it’s been like for Princess to grow up with a famous mum.

Katie previously made a documentary series with her son Harvey for the BBC. She is reportedly now in talks for a series with the BBC with aspiring model Princess, 15. Princess, who Katie shares with former husband Peter Andre, will turn 16 in June and apparently has plans to follow in mother’s modelling footsteps.

Katie and Princess could soon star in their own BBC series (Credit: Youtube/Channel 4)

Katie Price and Princess ‘in talks’ for ‘impactful’ documentary

A source told the Mirror that Katie is “in talks” for a documentary series about her and Princess’ relationship, after the success of her documentary with Harvey. The source claimed: “People are obsessed with the relationship between her and Princess, and all have their opinions – this will be their time to show what goes on behind closed doors. Princess turns 16 in June so it will feature that milestone, as well as looking back at her life growing up and the ­pressures teenage girls are facing today.”

This will be their time to show what goes on behind closed doors.

Princess apparently recently signed a deal with clothing brand PrettyLittleThing, following in the footsteps of her mum. Katie began modelling under the name Jordan when she was 17. Although, Princess’ dad Peter wants her to complete her GCSEs before modelling full time. He previously said: “Princess is still doing GCSE’s, so she only does tiny things here and there. No scheduled work – nothing like that.”

A BBC spokesman told the Mirror that they would not comment on discussions. Entertainment Daily! contacted representatives for Katie Price for comment.

Katie has an exciting career move coming up… (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie’s major career news

In other recent Katie news, the star announced some major career news earlier this month. The star announced she is starring in a pantomime this Christmas. On Instagram, the star shared: “I’m beyond excited for this… Catch me as Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool over Christmas.”

Fans were overjoyed about Katie’s news. One fan wrote: “Oh you’ll be wonderful in this! This is your calling! You are such a drama queen in a good way. So happy for you! Do lots of shows. You totally should act. I don’t know why you never did it before! Do plays!” A second fan added: “Well done Katie! You will be fabulous.” Another social media user penned: “Amazing! Can’t wait!”

