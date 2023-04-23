Katie Price shows off huge new lips as she undergoes procedure

Katie Price has undergone another cosmetic procedure, this time getting “3D lips”.

The former glamour model, 44, is no stranger to surgery and injectables. But this time, she showed her followers what happens at an aesthetics appointment, sharing the video on Instagram Stories. Speaking into the camera, she said: “Hey guys, so guess what I’m having done to my face today? 3D lips!

“Love it. So here they are now. I’ve got so much numbing cream on, I think they’ll droop down – because I don’t like needles.”

Pouting and showing off her new swollen lips in another clip, Katie said: “I love them. Luxurious lips.”

Katie Price showed off her new lips (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The video then shows the injector inserting the filler vertically, in what appears to be the ‘butterfly lip’ method. This involves taping the lips with Steri-Strips to hold them in position.

But although the lip filler method is proving popular, some aestheticians advise against it. Emma Wedgwood, founder of Emma Wedgwood Aesthetics, said it can be “unsafe” in some circumstances.

The registered nurse told OK! magazine: “Butterfly lips is the latest lip filler trend being shared all over social media as an effective method for plumping up the top lip. This is usually done by taping the lips and injecting dermal fillers and neurotoxins (such as Botox) to give a more prominent Cupid’s bow.”

Katie Price has undergone multiple cosmetic procedures (Credit: Cover Images)

Mum-of-five, Katie underwent her 16th boob job last year, saying she wants to have the “biggest” boobs in Britain. Speaking to The Sun back in March, Katie joked she’d had more boob jobs than men.

She told the paper: “Do you what’s weird? I don’t I don’t even know how many boob jobs I’ve had. I’ve definitely had more boob jobs than I’ve been with men that’s for sure. I’ve had them big, small, big, small, but this is the biggest I’ve had them.”

