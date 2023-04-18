Katie Price issues major career news as fans proclaim ‘this is your calling!’

In the latest Katie Price news, the showbiz legend has said she is “beyond excited” as she revealed a major new career move.

The 44-year-old telly veteran is no stranger to picking up several careers throughout her long career in the showbiz industry. From pop star to reality star to author and activist, it seems there’s nothing the Pricey can’t do.

And on Monday (April 17) she left her loyal legion of fans going wild after revealing she had signed up to star in a Christmas pantomime.

Katie has revealed major career news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price news: TV star shares ‘exciting’ career news

Taking to her Instagram, Katie uploaded a snap of herself fully decked out in a purple sequinned gown and horns. The mum-of-five revealed she would be playing the wicked fairy Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty.

In the caption she wrote: “I’m beyond excited for this…Catch me as Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool over Christmas [various emojis]. Head to my stories for a link to tickets.”

Katie Price’s fans ‘can’t wait’

It didn’t take long for Katie’s followers to flood the comments section to share their excitement and her new career move. One person gushed: “Congratulations Katie will definitely be coming to watch.”

You totally should act. I really don’t know why you never did it before!

Echoing their thoughts, someone else said: “Oh you’ll be wonderful in this! This is your calling! You are such a drama queen in a good way. So happy for you! Do lots of shows. You totally should act. I don’t know why you never did it before! Do plays!”

A third chimed in and added: “Well done Katie! You will be fabulous.” Another social media user penned: “Amazing! Can’t wait!”

Katie Price’s fans were over the moon to hear the news (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price quits TV show

It comes after Katie reportedly dropped out of an upcoming show pegged as her big TV comeback last month. The glamour model was booked to be taking part in E4’s Celebrity Cooking School. However, Katie reportedly pulled out, leaving show bosses with no choice but to recast her.

An insider teased: “Katie was a big signing for Celebrity Cooking School so it was hugely disappointing when she dropped out.” The TV source continued to The Sun: “They are sure the show will be a hit without Katie. But there is no doubt it is a big loss to their line-up.”

Katie was reportedly going to pocket a five-figure sum for her part on the series.

