Metropolitan Police apologises to Katie Price and son Harvey after officers are found guilty of sending offensive messages

The awful comments had upset Katie

By Kimberley Bond

The Metropolitan Police have issued an apology to Katie Price after offensive messages were allegedly shared in a group chat.

Following a court hearing on Thursday (April 13) eight officers were found guilty of ‘gross misconduct’. Two officers were dismissed, and six ex-colleagues are now barred as offensive WhatsApp messages were found.

Katie Price and Harvey: offensive police messages

Seven men and one woman reportedly sent sexist, racist and ableist comments in a group between 2016 to 2018.

Katie Price and Harvey
A WhatsApp group had explicitly offensive messages about Katie Price’s son, Harvey (Credit: Splash News)

The group had a series of unpleasant messages about Harvey, 20. Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and learning difficulties.

Legal chair Christopher McKay, who conducted the six day misconduct hearing, said the officers actions caused significant harm to the Metropolitan Police’s reputation.

He added the comments had subsequently upset Katie, 44, and Harvey. In response, Commander Jon Savell therefore issued an apology to the pair, as reported by Metro.co.uk.

Harvey Price
Subsequently after the messages about Harvey were found, eight officers face misconduct charges (Credit: Splash News)

“I was repulsed and ashamed to read the deeply offensive messages,” he said.

He then continued: “I am deeply sorry to those who have been the subject of such awful, disgusting messages.

“This is another painful day for us. We know there are more uncomfortable days to come as we turn over the stones and uncover others who corrupt our integrity.”

I am deeply sorry to those who have been the subject of such awful, disgusting messages.

Katie welcomed the verdict. She then appeared on 5 News to discuss the Met’s response.

Katie responds to Met Police

“Not only that they are professionals that we trust, that we should trust who have done this… and now an example is going to be put out there and something is going to be done,” she explained.

“What I’ve actually seen and read what these police officers have said it’s beyond what you could ever imagine how evil and how spiteful people can actually be, and how they even think it’s funny. It’s actually disgusting… Harvey doesn’t deserve this, no one does.”

