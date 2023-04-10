Katie Price smile
Katie Price slams ‘disgusting’ ex following his arrest on suspicion of child neglect and possessing firearm

Kieran Hayler is the father of Katie's kids Jett and Bunny

Katie Price has slammed her ex husband Kieran Hayler following his arrest. The former couple – who share son Jett, nine, and daughter Bunny, eight – got married in 2013 and finalised their divorce in 2021.

According to The Sun, Kieran, 36, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and child neglect.

Speaking to the publication about Kieran’s arrest, Katie, 44, said: “I just think he’s disgusting.” The mother of five continued: “That’s why the kids have been living with me since November 11th, there’s a reason. He’s a disgusting human being. I’m here to protect my children.”

Kieran Hayler was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and child neglect (Credit: Splash News)

Kieran Hayler’s arrest

Last week, The Sun reported that police cars were seen arriving at Kieran’s house. A neighbour told the newspaper: “It was very dramatic, a police van and car suddenly turned up on the driveway of their home. We later heard it involved a gun which was quite frightening.”

Katie and Kieran haven’t been on the best of terms for a while. Last month, Kieran wasn’t too impressed when Bunny came back from a trip with long braids.

A source told The Sun: “He’s horrified at Bunny’s new hair and has told Katie he wants the braids taken out before she goes back to school. It’s not practical.”

His rep then said: “Braids like these on young fine hair can create tension and headaches. Kieran will ask that Bunny be returned to school with her natural hair.”

On Easter Sunday, Kieran wasn’t allowing his arrest to get in the way of the holidays – he shared a social media post at home with his family, their kitchen table adorned with chocolate treats.

