Katie Price hinted at marriage plans on Friday (March 24) as she appeared on the Jeremy Vine show and confirmed she has reunited with a former partner.

Katie, 44, was engaged to Carl Woods, 33, but the pair reportedly split in November 2022 after two years together.

In January, the pair were rumoured to be back together, and Katie has now confirmed the news.

Although she might have wanted to speak to Carl before announcing it quite so publicly…

Katie Price has ‘reunited’ with boyfriend Carl Woods and hinted at marriage plans (Credit: Channel 5)

Katie Price confirms she has ‘reunited’ with Carl Woods

Jeremy Vine asked Katie if it was true that Carl has recently joined her on a family holiday.

He added: “Now, I’ve met Carl this morning. He’s watching us from the wings here. So you’ve reunited?”

Katie responded: “Well he’s here. There you go.”

The camera then showed Carl backstage as Katie confirmed: “We have reunited.”

I would never rule out marriages.

Jeremy also asked if marriage was back on the table between the pair. He asked: “Does that mean you may get married again?”

Katie explained: “I would never rule out marriages.

“But I’ve been there and done it and the way I look at it is: I’ve done the rehearsals, so I’d be ready for the real wedding.

“But there’s nothing planned for anything yet.”

However, it seems Carl has a different idea about their current relationship status as he replied to an Instagram comment last night.

He shared a picture of himself out for drinks, with one follower commenting: “Back with Katie you absolute sucker.”

Carl replied: “Definitely not.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@officialprincess_andre)

Katie adds that daughter Princess is ‘set’ on being a model

Katie also spoke about daughter Princess, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre, on the dhow.

She said she is “set” on being a model.

She confirmed: “Oh, she is so set on it. She’ll turn 16 in June. She’s just signed with PrettyLittleThing.”

Princess signed with the clothing brand PrettyLittleThing earlier this month, in hopes of becoming a model.

Katie also added: “Her career is just made. We’ve got loads coming up for her.”

It follows Peter Andre setting out strict rules for his daughter. He said he only wants Princess “doing things here and there” until she completes her GCSEs.

