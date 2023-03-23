Katie Price given dire warning as doctor shares fears over major complications of her ‘huge implants’

Katie Price has been given a health warning from a doctor in latest news, as he shared fears of major complications from her “huge implants”.

Katie, 44, recently went under the knife for her 16th boob job, reportedly achieving a HH cup size.

She also recently admitted that she “doesn’t even know” how many boob jobs she’s had.

Katie Price has been given a warning over her recent implant surgery (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie Price given dire health warning over 16th boob job

Dr Riccardo Frati told the Mirror that Katie Price could be facing major health problems due to her most recent surgery.

He warned: “Such a huge implant size can cause problems over time such as sagging skin around the breasts, posture problems, spine problems, back and shoulder pain.”

He also admitted that Katie’s new implants could lead to “potential breathing problems”.

Put it this way, when I’m 90 I’ll probably be transparent – you’ll see all my veins.

Dr Frati continued: “Using extra-large implants has to be done very cautiously due to the various issues which could arise afterwards.”

Katie recently told The Sun that she undergoes surgery “purely for me” as she admitted, “even on my Instagram you won’t ever see with them out”.

Katie’s daughter Princess ‘rules out’ surgery for herself

Despite Katie’s numerous surgeries, daughter Princess Andre told her mum that she wasn’t interested in surgery herself.

Appearing on Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion, Princess, 15, told her mum she wouldn’t get her lips done.

She said: “I want to say no, like you know how much surgery you’ve had…”

But Katie admitted she has “more surgery to come!”

She added: “Put it this way, when I’m 90 I’ll probably be transparent – you’ll see all my veins.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Princess supported her mum and said: “It’s your body and your choice, I don’t have a problem with plastic surgery.

“But I think some people are so naturally pretty that they don’t actually need it. You were naturally pretty.”

Katie is reportedly attempting to have the “biggest breasts” in the UK, after undergoing her recent 16th surgery.

ED! asked representatives for Katie Price for comment.

Read more: Katie Price begs to do major reality show – only to be rejected live on air

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.