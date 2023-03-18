Katie Price begs to do major reality show – only to be rejected live on air

Bad luck for Katie Price, as the model was rejected from going on a major reality show.

The 44-year-old threw her hat into the ring for the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Katie Price plots I’m a Celeb comeback

Speaking on an Australian radio breakfast show hosted by Kyle and Jackie O, Katie explained: “I want to do that one! I would love to do it, of course.”

Katie asked to do I’m a Celeb (Credit: Splash News)

Katie, who starred in the UK editions of I’m a Celeb in 2004 and 2009, added: “The only reason I left the second one is because the public kept voting me every day to do the challenges.”

I would love to do it. And the Masked Singer. I’ll do that as well.

Quick to stir up trouble, Kyle decided to call I’m A Celeb producer Stephen Tate. Stephen also produces the Aussie edition of The Masked Singer.

While Stephen explained they had tried to cast Katie before, she had never heard the news from her management.

Katie was last on I’m a Celeb in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

However, Stephen dismissed Katie’s requests, informing her that the latest season had already been cast.

Kyle suggested that Katie could be a surprise entry into the latest season – which was also shot down.

“That would be great but you are ruining her chances because nobody can know about her,” Stephen said. “Remember, we need to do it as a surprise.”

What TV series has Katie been signed up for?

Katie was meant to make a dramatic return to reality TV on this side of the pond.

The mum of five was booked to be taking part in E4’s Celebrity Cooking School. However, Katie reportedly pulled out, leaving show bosses no choice but to recast her.

“Katie was a big signing for Celebrity Cooking School so it was hugely disappointing when she dropped out,” an insider told The Sun.

