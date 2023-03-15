Katie Price reveals shock new tattoo in intimate spot following Thailand trip

Katie Price has revealed a shocking new tattoo in an intimate spot following her recent trip to Thailand.

She added to her collection of ink while abroad with Bunny and Jett, the youngest of her five kids.

And the glamour model formerly known as Jordan, 44, posed for a selection of pics that gave fans a glimpse of her latest ‘cheeky’ tatt.

More ink for Katie Price (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price adds to her tattoo collection

It appears OnlyFans personality Katie has had a large thong tattoo added onto her body.

The inking makes it like she’s wearing lacy underwear as it wraps around her lower back and also covers part of her bottom.

But it isn’t the only bit of distinctive body art she’s had applied in recent months.

Another tattoo recently revealed in a photoshoot was a separate pattern on her ribcage.

It shows a key and the words ‘follow your heart’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie has also reportedly had her knee tattooed with a jewel-inspired design.

It tracks down from her thigh to her lower leg and there’s also coverage on her lower abdomen.

Her other knee bears the word ‘family’, and she also has a large unicorn tattoo across her belly.

There’s also an illustration of a horse on her arm, and two large bird tatts on her thigh.

It is thought Katie has been in south east Asia for a few weeks (Credit: YouTube)

Katie returns to the UK

Katie appears to be back in Britain after her month-long jaunt to South East Asia.

She shared a snap on Instagram on Tuesday (March 14) evening showing her with Jett and Bunny in the back of a car taking them home from the airport.

Tagging the post’s location as London, Katie captioned her snap: “Landed back in the UK finally after 18 hours flying with my babies.”

However, many of those commenting on her post pondered the arrangements concerning Jett and Bunny.

“Shouldn’t they be in school?” one person questioned.

“Why are they not in school??” echoed another.

However, someone else wrote about Katie’s children: “They look so happy with mommy.”

