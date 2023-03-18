Katie Price has joked that she has had more boob jobs than she has sexual partners.

The former glamour model made the remark while showing off the results of her latest surgery.

In December, the star underwent her 16th boob job as she shared hopes to have the “biggest” boobs in Britain.

Katie appeared on Australian radio show on KIIS 106.5 in Sydney this week where she decided to poke fun at herself.

Katie Price has joked about her latest boob job (Credit: Splashnews)

TV’s Katie Price: Star jokes about latest boob job

She joked to The Sun: “Do you what’s weird? I don’t I don’t even know how many boob jobs I’ve had.

“I’ve definitely had more boob jobs than I’ve been with men that’s for sure

“I’ve had them big, small, big, small, but this is the biggest I’ve had them. And people always say to me, why don’t you get them done? Because even in the daytime, I’d never get them out.”

Katie added: “In fact, even on my Instagram you won’t ever see with them out. I do them purely for me.”

Meanwhile, despite her apparent happiness, Katie supposedly has been struggling behind the scenes.

Katie is known for going under the knife (Credit: Splashnews)

A source told The Sun: “Katie has been in agony with her new boobs as they are too big for her tiny frame, so they are giving her constant back ache.

“She’s having sleepless nights because she can’t get comfy, so she’s already having second thoughts about going so big with them.

“She had this exact issue the last time she got massive implants in, and that was a big part of the reason why she had them taken out in 2016, but she’d hoped this time would be different.”

Elsewhere, Katie was booked to be taking part in E4’s Celebrity Cooking School recently.

However, the TV star reportedly pulled out last minute and consequently left show bosses with no choice but to recast her.

Read more: Katie Price shows off the results of her biggest-ever boob job in tiny white crop top

What do you make of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say.