Katie Price shows off the results of her biggest-ever boob job in tiny white crop top

Katie Price hit the news headlines recently after undergoing her biggest-ever boob job, and now she’s showed off the results in a tiny white crop top.

Former glamour model Katie, 43, shared a photo from Koh Samui in Thailand, where she posed with friend Ryan Mira.

She looked happy and confident in the snap, wearing a white off-the-shoulder crop top and white trousers.

Katie Price news: Model has biggest-ever boob job

Mum-of-five Katie is no stranger to cosmetic procedures, and has been open about the various treatments she’s had.

She had her first breast implants in 1998, and has gone on to have liposuction, eye lifts and bum injections. She’s also said she’s had Botox and fillers.

Love you.

Her most recent surgery was in December last year, when Katie went under the knife for her 16th boob job. She now measures in at 2120 CC.

Showing off the results, she posed with her “GBF” Ryan Mira.

Although she limited comments on the post, Katie did declare her love for him in her caption.

Tagging Ryan, she declared: “Love you [three pink heart emojis].”

Katie has undergone numerous cosmetic procedures over the years (Credit: Splash News)

Are Katie and Carl back together?

Things appear to be pretty up in the air for Katie and on-off fiancé Carl Woods, after reportedly splitting in November last year.

Fans recently speculated whether the couple, who have had a turbulent relationship at times, had reunited.

In January, Katie’s daughter Bunny said on Instagram Live that Carl was “sleeping upstairs”.

But Katie shut her down, saying he wasn’t.

Sources then claimed she was wearing her engagement ring again, and that Carl was living back in her so-called Mucky Mansion.

According to The Sun, back in January a source claimed: “Katie and Carl are back together but she’s trying to keep it secret as not all of her family and friends approve.

“He’s already living back in the house and she’s wearing the engagement ring again.”

However, last week, Carl sparked rumours that they had split again after jetting home from their Thailand trip alone.

