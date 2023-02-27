While Katie Price making news headlines by showing off her biggest-ever boobs, daughter Princess has revealed she isn’t planning on following in her mum’s footsteps.

Princess, 15, had an in-depth discussion with her mum about plastic surgery during an episode of Channel Four’s Mucky Mansion.

She said: “It’s your body, your choice. I don’t have a problem with plastic surgery. But I think some people are so naturally pretty that they don’t actually need it. You were naturally pretty.”

Katie asked her daughter if she’d get her lips done and Princess replied: “I want to say no. Like, you know how much surgery you’ve had. Can your body actually move? Because you stretch so much skin.”

Katie, whose boobs are now a size 2120 CC, then announced: “More surgery to come! Put it this way, when I’m 90 I’ll probably be transparent. You’ll see my veins.”

Katie Price before her latest boob job at the National Television Awards in October 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price news: New boobs look ‘painful’

Earlier today (February 27), 44-year-old Katie shared a glimpse of her new boobs on Instagram – but her fans aren’t all convinced that her recent surgery was a good idea.

Looks painful, no?

When she shared a photo of herself ready for a night out, one asked: “Why do have balloons in your bra?”

Meanwhile, another pointed out: “Looks painful, no?”

Princess Andre isn’t convinced about plastic surgery (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Ignore the haters’

Another complimented Katie on her new darker hairdo, but added that she should “tone down” the “boobs/space hoppers”.

However, her more loyal fans made comments like “stunning” and “gorgeous” too.

“Ignore the haters, they’re so sad in their own lives they have to pull others down,” one urged.

“Wow, new hair suits you,” declared another of her style switch up fro blonde to brunette.

Katie’s surgery journey

The model has been open about the various surgeries she has had over the years, starting in 1998 with her first breast implants.

She’s had numerous proceedings since, including liposuction, eye lifts and even fat injected into her bum.

In December last year she went under the knife again, this time in Belgium, for her 16th boob job.

One thing’s for sure, it doesn’t sound like her eldest daughter Princess is in a rush to follow suit.

