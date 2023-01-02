Katie Price shows off 16th breast op results but are they now “biggest boobs” in Britain?

Katie Price has shown the world her enlarged breasts after having undergone surgery in Belgium last December. What’s more, the supposed motivation behind this endeavour has been revealed.

The former glamour model is no stranger to cosmetic surgery. This procedure alone was her 16th boob job to date.

Katie Price has shown off her new boobs after apparently saying she wants “the biggest” in Britain (Credit: Splash News)

Moreover, it seems that the 44-year-old has no plans to stop there. A source close to Katie reveals she wants to obtain “the biggest boobs in the country” and that her recent procedure has put her on course to get them.

Katie Price shows off new breasts

In a recent picture set, Katie, known as Jordan in her glamour-model days, showed off her latest look.

Dressed in a tight-fitting pink bikini, the star alternated between different poses on a hotel bed.

It wasn’t just her star tattoo that she showed off in the photos. Kneeling and offering the camera a seductive pose, the mum-of-five makes it clear she’s welcomed a sizable addition to her chest.

In fact, her breasts are now a whopping size 2120 CC.

Katie Price wasn’t shy about her latest cosmetic feat (Credit: YouTube)

A source told The Sun about Katie’s reasoning behind such a decision.

“Katie is getting massive 2120 CC implants,” they explained. “She wants to have the biggest boobs in the country, and these will certainly set her on her way to that goal.”

Of course, such a goal comes with its risks. Just last year, a Bristolian adult entertainer, Sophie Anderson, went viral after one of her fake 32JJ boobs exploded in the shower.

Katie’s surgery history

Over the past few decades, Katie has experienced a multitude of cosmetic surgeries. They include Brazilian butt and face lifts, as well as tummy tucks.

Katie is no stranger to cosmetic surgery (Credit: Splash News)

Her first boob job was in 1998. During this procedure, she had her breasts enlarged from 32B to a size 32C.

She ended up reducing their size in 2007, while married to Peter Andre. Then, in 2012, she went through another enlargement surgery, in which her boobs were transformed into a size 32F.

Two years thereafter, Katie reduced them back down to her original level of 32B. This was due to an infection that had formed in her implants.

In 2016, her breasts reached the largest size ever – an astounding 32GG. Akin to the past, however, she soon underwent a reduction.

