Katie Price ‘undergoes 16th breast operation to have biggest boobs in UK’

Katie Price has had another breast operation in a bid to have the “biggest boobs in the country”, according to latest reports.

The 44-year-old is no stranger to going under the knife – with the star having both breast reductions and enlargements in the past.

But it seems the Pricey is back to preferring a large chest as she apparently underwent her 16th boob job earlier this week.

Katie Price was snapped reportedly getting ready for her 16th boob job (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price undergoes another boob operation?

The former glamour model was recently snapped at a clinic in Belgium, with reports claiming she’s increased the size of her ample assets.

In pictures published by The Sun, Katie can be seen smiling as she headed into the clinic ahead of the alleged surgery that will apparently give her “the biggest breasts in the UK”.

The publication reports that once the mum-of-five checked in, she was then helped into a wheelchair ready for her latest cosmetic procedure.

Katie apparently wants the ‘biggest boobs’ in the UK (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price wants to have ‘biggest boobs in UK’

A source told the publication: “Katie is getting massive 2120 CC implants. She wants to have the biggest boobs in the country, and these will certainly set her on her way to that goal.”

Another image shows the reality star wearing an oxygen mask and hospital gown, as well as plenty of coloured wires attached to her chest.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Katie is yet to reveal the results of her 16th boob job or comment on the reported surgery.

The reality star reportedly underwent her 16th boob job earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price to get another operation on feet

It comes as Katie revealed to fans this week that she’s having more surgery on her feet.

The I’m A Celebrity star broke both of her feet after she plummeted from a 25-foot wall in Turkey more than two years ago.

Katie ended up having an eight-hour operation following the unfortunate accident. But it seems even now two years later, she is still struggling.

Taking to Instagram last Wednesday (December 14), Katie revealed how she was having another foot operation in a few days time.

She wrote: “Loved skiing with the children this weekend. Although I looked the part my skiing wasn’t great with my feet. But my feet operation is next few days and hopefully I’ll be able to do more sports.”

Katie will ‘never be the same’ after foot injury

Katie has spoken about the accident, admitting she “waddled like a duck” when trying to walk and was in constant pain.

She told The Sun last year: “I will never be the same… I’ve got a limp when I walk now as one leg is longer than the other because of all the metal in the foot. I waddle like a duck. It does make me feel a bit paranoid.”

Katie added at the time: “I’m registered disabled. I have got letters from the doctors to certify me for a blue badge, which I’ve sent off for.”

The accident occurred while she was on holiday with on-off beau Carl Woods in Turkey. They were joined by daughter Princess, 15, and son Junior, 17 – who she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre.

Katie fell off a wall at a theme park in Turkey, and later revealed her fears of becoming “paralysed”.

