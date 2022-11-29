Princess Andre recently ended up in A&E following an accident at school, her father Peter Andre has revealed.

The Mysterious Girl singer shares his 15-year-old daughter – as well as son Junior Andre, 17 – with ex Katie Price.

Pete explained in his OK! magazine column what led to Princess making the trip to hospital.

And he also detailed his doctor wife Emily MacDonagh‘s assessment of the situation after she took Princess in for treatment.

Princess Andre has suffered an injury that meant she took a trip to hospital (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Andre ‘hospitalisation’

Peter told readers Princess headed to hospital for inspection by medics after suffering a “painful” injury.

The 49-year-old singer, who has been filming in the Caribbean, indicated endured the unfortunate mishap during lessons.

According to Pete’s column, Princess fractured a digit while playing sport at school.

He told the publication: “Just before I left for Jamaica Princess broke her finger!

The ball hit her finger and snapped the bone.

“It happened at school when she was doing sport. The ball hit her finger and snapped the bone.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best-Loved Presenter now!

Princess Andre poses for the cameras at an event with her dad Peter Andre’s wife Emily (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Emily was right’

Furthermore, Pete suggested he wasn’t on hand to ferry Princess to hospital himself.

But he also signalled Dr Emily was spot on at figuring out what attention Princess would require.

Peter went on: “I was at work at the time and Emily took her to A&E. She said Princess was definitely going to need a splint, and she was right. But I guess she is a doctor!”

Thankfully Princess’ hospital stay was not a prolonged one.

Princess Andre news: How her recovery is going

Pete continued by saying Princess is “fine” and recovering well.

Apparently she and Emily were only at hospital for a few hours, and Princess did indeed have a splint fitted.

The teen hasn’t made a big deal of her injury on social media.

But her most recent post on Instagram, uploaded on Monday (November 28) evening, did appear to show one of her fingers covered up.

The pic showed her posing for a snap in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@officialprincess_andre)

And Princess drew attention to her left hand – which appears to have a purple bandage on her middle finger – as she attended to her curly hair in the snap.

Peter also added his hopes for Princess to be fully healed in time for Christmas.

The Andres are due to be travelling to Australia ahead of the festive period to visit Pete’s sister Debbie, and his parents Thea and Savvas.

Elsewhere in his column, Pete – who shares Amelia, eight, and Theo, six with Emily – also pondered whether more children might be in the couple’s future.

Read more: Peter Andre issues advice to struggling daughter Princess as she admits fears over future

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.