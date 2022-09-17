Peter Andre issues advice to struggling daughter Princess as she admits fears over future

Singer Peter Andre has revealed he gave his daughter Princess a pep talk after she admitted to some worries about the new school year.

The 15 year old has an important year ahead of her as she will sit her GCSEs, but as the new term started she turned to her dad and told him: “I can’t do this.”

Opening up in his Nww! magazine column earlier this week, Peter revealed he had some advice for the teenager.

Star advised teen to ‘stay focused’

He wrote: “Princess went back to school and was like: ‘Dad, I can’t do this.’ It’s her GCSE year, but I told her the time will fly past and she just needs to stay focused.”

Recently Pete revealed his pride for Princess at the “great” results she got in her mock exams.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 49, also shared that the family are planning to look at colleges for Princess, who he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

So far it’s looking as if fashion might be a good career path for the blonde – although it seems singing isn’t totally out of the question.

Peter says Princess has ‘beautiful voice’

Peter said daughter Princess has a real set of pipes on her and hinted she could follow him and her 17-year-old brother Junior into music.

Princess is so beautiful and she’s suddenly gone from looking like a kid to a young lady.

“She has a beautiful voice and maybe eventually that’s what she’ll do,” he said, although he doesn’t think it will be yet.

Of course, both of Princess’ parents have singing experience.

Pete has been a hitmaker for decades and, when married to Katie Price, the pair even recorded a duet together – a cover of A Whole New World from Aladdin.

Of course, Katie also tried out to be the UK’s Eurovision hopeful once upon a time.

So Princess has quite the singing pedigree!

Peter says it ‘scares’ him how grown up Princess is becoming

Princess has become a favourite on social media in recent months.

And she now boasts 550,000 followers on Instagram, where she gives fans little glimpses of her glam life.

Peter recently opened up about how much his little girl has grown up, joking that it’s a little bit scary.

“Princess is so beautiful and she’s suddenly gone from looking like a kid to a young lady,” he penned in his column a few weeks back.

No doubt echoing the sentiments of all dads of teenage daughters, Pete added: “It scares me – but in a good way.”

The star is also dad to a younger son and daughter – Amelia and Theo – with his doctor wife Emily.

