Princess Andre, the daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price, received some “great” news recently.

The 15-year-old recently got her GCSE mock results back – and was pleased with how they went ahead of the “real thing” next year.

Now doing dad Pete has paid tribute to his teenager.

Peter Andre and Katie Price’s daughter gets good news

Peter recently announced that his daughter, Princess – who he shares with Katie – had some “great” exam results.

The 15-year-old sat her mock exams earlier this year, with the real GCSE exams not happening until next year for her.

In a column for OK! magazine, Peter gushed over Princess’ results.

He said that he was “proud” of his daughter after she “worked hard” for the mock grades.

He also heaped praise on his eldest son, Junior, too.

Peter had nothing but praise for his kids (Credit: CoverImages.com)

She worked ‘hard’

Writing in his column, Peter said: “Princess got her mock GCSE results last week and she was pleased with how they went and will now be getting ready for the real thing next year.”

He then continued, saying: “What I love is that I don’t have to tell her to do her homework, she really seems to want to work hard and to get great results.

“I’ve said the same thing to her that I said to Junior – if she puts in 100% effort for her exams then I don’t mind what her grades are.”

Peter then went on to reveal that Junior has passed his driving theory test.

He is also now preparing to promote his second single.

Katie and Peter divorced in 2009 (Credit: YouTube)

Peter blamed for Katie’s mental health issues

Peter’s gushing over Princess’ mock exam results comes just days after Katie’s stepfather blamed their split for Katie’s mental health issues.

Katie has a new documentary coming to Channel 4 on September 8.

In a clip from the documentary, Katie’s stepfather, Paul, claims her “downfall” was a result of her split from Peter.

“I think her downfall has to start from the divorce with Pete,” he says.

“From that moment, all she got was backlash, backlash, backlash and I find it quite hurtful. I’m not saying she’s an angel, but I think she deserves better,” he continued.

“I can understand why she’s got [poor] mental health. It’s hard.”

